International Symposium On COP 29: Advancing Global Solutions For Modern Challenges
Date
8/28/2024 3:15:37 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
Read more
UNEC is proud to host an International Multidisciplinary
Symposium on August 31, dedicated to COP 29. The symposium, titled
"UN-COP29: Empowering Global Scientists to Address Modern
Civilization Challenges," will bring together leading experts from
Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, India, Georgia, Russia, and Moldova,
Azernews reports.
UNEC is proud to host an International Multidisciplinary
Symposium on August 31, dedicated to COP 29. The symposium, titled
"UN-COP29: Empowering Global Scientists to Address Modern
Civilization Challenges," will bring together leading experts from
Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, India, Georgia, Russia, and
Moldova.
The event will cover a wide range of critical topics, including:
enhancing national energy capacity and environmental strategies;
achieving carbon neutrality and controlling new pollutants;
reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the role of digitalization in
addressing global issues; monitoring toxicity in the Caspian Sea,
lakes, and wastewater; promoting ecologically clean environments
and the development of ecopharmaceuticals in Azerbaijan; exploring
the impact of globalization on climate change geopolitics;
addressing social issues through scientific innovation; embracing
international traditions in environmental protection.
MENAFN28082024000195011045ID1108612237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.