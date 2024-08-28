Russians Attacked Kupyansk With Bombs At Least Three Injured
Date
8/28/2024 3:15:23 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm)
In midday hours of Wednesday, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the town of Kupyansk, leaving at least three injured casualties among civilians.
This comes from a report, seen by Ukrinforme, posted on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
"The occupiers hit downtown Kupyansk with a glide bomb. Three injured casualties have been known of so far. Appropriate medical care is provided," the post reads.
Municipal government building sustained damage from the attack, according to Synehubov.
Read more : Two injured in Kherson after shelling attack
As reported, Russian forces pounded several communities in Izyum and Bohodukhiv Districts, Kharkiv Oblast, Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 23 others.
MENAFN28082024000193011044ID1108612231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.