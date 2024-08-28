عربي


Russians Attacked Kupyansk With Bombs At Least Three Injured

8/28/2024 3:15:23 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm)

In midday hours of Wednesday, Russian troops launched an airstrike on the town of Kupyansk, leaving at least three injured casualties among civilians.

This comes from a report, seen by Ukrinforme, posted on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

"The occupiers hit downtown Kupyansk with a glide bomb. Three injured casualties have been known of so far. Appropriate medical care is provided," the post reads.

Municipal government building sustained damage from the attack, according to Synehubov.

As reported, Russian forces pounded several communities in Izyum and Bohodukhiv Districts, Kharkiv Oblast, Tuesday, killing one person and injuring 23 others.

UkrinForm

