As Cios Cite Cloud Challenges, Lenovo Offers New Suite Of Services For Quick, Tailored Hybrid Cloud Designs

The new era of AI is hybrid, and today's IT organizations are converting their raw data into actionable insights with hybrid cloud solutions that are capable of harnessing data, no matter where it lives. Lenovo hybrid cloud solutions boost AI performance and agility by delivering more compute and faster memory when and where it's needed, offering a full-stack portfolio and purpose-built solutions that are specific to each customer and use case. To support AI optimization, Lenovo Hybrid Cloud Advisory Services help design a cloud approach customized for today, and ready to flexibly scale and adapt to future needs.

“At a time when the need for modern infrastructure and solutions has never been greater, IT is challenged to evolve cloud implementations. This is evident in our most recent Lenovo global CIO report in which 82% of respondents marked cloud transformation as challenging,” said Dale Aultman, Vice President & General Manager, Hybrid Cloud Services at Lenovo Group.“We introduced Lenovo Hybrid Cloud Advisory Services to simplify cloud design strategies and pave the way for AI implementations. We bring a global team of trusted experts to help our customers develop future-proofed, tailor-made solutions to rapidly modernize hybrid clouds and ultimately deliver better business outcomes.”

Many organizations need to modernize or update their hybrid clouds due to changing business needs, spiraling costs, or performance issues. In fact, Lenovo's third annual global CIO report found that 29% of respondents still find cloud transformation a top priority, behind AI implementation, cybersecurity, and data privacy. Demand for data center capacity continues to grow and, with increasing interest in AI, is also accelerating. IT leaders are concerned about meeting this demand due to challenges around qualified staff, procuring equipment, forecasting future requirements and energy efficiencies. Changing licensing models are also generating disruption and requiring IT leaders to lean on partners.

“Successful hybrid cloud strategy and design is imperative for enterprises, yet the underlying complexity involved cannot be understated,” said Steven Dickens, Futurum Group.“According to our research, hybrid is 2x the size of public cloud when it comes to deployment modalities for AI, therefore the need for flexibility and futureproofing becomes critical. Partnering with experts, such as Lenovo, will be the smart path forward for many enterprises.”

Lenovo Hybrid Cloud Advisory Services offers customized, strategic expertise, and a trusted partner to manage the complexity of hybrid cloud design. Lenovo experts help turn hybrid cloud vision into reality with better outcomes using customer assessment, proven methodologies, and strategic advice and approach recommendation. Lenovo's tech-agnostic expertise, deep industry alliances and partnerships, pre-validated solutions, and experience in every aspect of hybrid cloud creation provide clear value while helping future-proof an organization's hybrid cloud. Customer benefits include:



Lenovo Hybrid Cloud Advisory Services features a breadth of offerings that are now available , expanding Lenovo's advisory services capabilities and complementing Lenovo's AI services portfolio . Channel availability will launch in September 2024.

For more information regarding Lenovo Hybrid Cloud Advisory Services visit here .

About Lenovo

Lenovo is a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (data center, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit , and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .

