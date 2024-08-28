Kuwait To Reinforce Regional Presence At Asian Winter Games - Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's participation in February's Asian Winter Games slated for the Chinese city of Harbin would solidify its position in the regional sports arena, national Olympic Committee chief Fahad said on Wednesday.

Having previously contested the of hockey in past editons of the Asian Games, Kuwaiti are set to make their debuts in a host of other winter sports at next year's event, the official told the press during talks with a delegation from Kuwait Winter Games Club.

The national side's participation in multiple sports "maximizes" the chances of sucess in the winter spectacle, he underlined, saying all of the athletes are firmly backed by the national Olympic committee ahead of the event.

Expressing his appreciation for the nationwide support, Kuwaiti Winter Games Club chief Fhaid Al-Ajmi said preparations are in full swing in the run up to the Asian Games, emphasizing that the athletes will be ready once the action kicks off. (end)

