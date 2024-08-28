EQS-News: TAG Immobilien AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt

TAG Immobilien AG successfully issues 5.5-year benchmark

28.08.2024 / 17:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN, AUSTRALIA OR ANY OTHER COUNTRY IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR PUBLICATION MAY BE UNLAWFUL. FURTHER RESTRICTIONS APPLY. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICES AT THE END OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT. TAG Immobilien AG successfully issues 5.5-year benchmark bond

Unsecured, fixed-rate bond with a volume of EUR 500m issued

High oversubscription demonstrates institutional investors' strong interest in TAG's business model Funds will be used for general corporate purposes, including further growth of the Polish rental portfolio, the refinancing of liabilities expiring in the future as well as strengthening the investment grade ratings Hamburg, 28 August 2024 TAG Immobilien AG (TAG) today successfully placed an unsecured, fixed-rate corporate bond with a volume of EUR 500m. The bond has a term of 5.5 years, bears a coupon of 4.25% p.a. and was offered to institutional investors under TAG's Debt Issuance Programme published last week. The issuance was at its peak nearly 5 times oversubscribed, demonstrating the strong interest from investors in TAG's business model. 'The successful placement of our corporate bond is an important step in the diversification of our financing sources. On the one hand, we will use the proceeds to further grow our Polish rental portfolio, and on the other hand, we can also use the funds for future refinancings. The successful bond issue also strengthens our two investment grade ratings by increasing our use of unsecured instruments. In this respect, we are very pleased about the great interest shown by investors in the bond and the trust placed in TAG,' comments Martin Thiel, CFO and Co-CEO of TAG. The transaction was led by BofA Securities, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan and Société Générale as joint bookrunners.

Contact

TAG Immobilien AG

Dominique Mann

Head of Investor Relations & Public Relations

+49 (0) 40 380 32 305

...

DISCLAIMER

Not for distribution or publication in the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, " United States "), Canada, Japan or Australia or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution or publication would be unlawful. The distribution of this publication may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions and persons in possession of this document or information referred to herein should inform themselves about and observe any such restrictions. Failure to comply with such restrictions may constitute a violation of capital market or other laws in those jurisdictions. This publication does not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in the United States, Australia, Canada, Japan or in any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (" Securities Act "), and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. The securities referred to herein have not been approved, disapproved or recommended by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any state securities commission in the United States or any other U.S. regulatory authority or jurisdiction, nor have any of the foregoing authorities or courts passed upon or endorsed the merits of the offering of the securities referred to herein. There will be no public offering of these securities in the United States. In the United Kingdom, this publication is only directed at persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 2(e) of the Prospectus Regulation as the Regulation forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and who are also (i) professional investors within the meaning of Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (" Order "), or (ii) persons falling within Article

49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (high net worth companies, unincorporated associations, etc.), or (iii) persons who are "qualified investors" within the meaning of Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order. (iii) persons to whom an invitation or inducement to engage in investment activity (within the meaning of section 21 of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000) in connection with the issue or sale of securities may otherwise lawfully be communicated or transmitted (all such persons together being referred to as " Relevant Persons "). Persons who are not Relevant Persons must not act or rely on this publication. Any investment or investment activity in the securities of the Company is available only to Relevant Persons and will be engaged in only with Relevant Persons. In the member states of the European Economic Area, the placement of the securities referred to in this publication is directed exclusively at qualified investors within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 14 June 2017 (" Prospectus Regulation "). This publication does not constitute a recommendation regarding the placement. Certain statements contained in this publication may constitute "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations, assumptions and information of the management of the Company, which the Company has made to the best of its knowledge and belief, but which do not purport to be accurate in the future (in particular where such forward-looking information relates to matters beyond the control of the Company). Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Due to various factors, actual future results, developments and events may differ materially from those described in these statements; neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility whatsoever for the accuracy of the opinions contained in this publication or the underlying assumptions. Furthermore, it should be noted that all forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this publication and that the company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements or to conform such statements to actual events or developments, except as required by law. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update, review or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. The content of this announcement has been prepared by the Company and is the sole responsibility of the Company. The information contained in this announcement is for background purposes only and does not purport to be complete. No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this announcement or its accuracy, fairness or completeness. The information contained in this announcement is subject to change.



28.08.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: TAG Immobilien AG Steckelhörn 5 20457 Hamburg Germany Phone: 040 380 32 0 Fax: 040 380 32 388 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0008303504 WKN: 830350 Indices: MDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1977109



End of News EQS News Service