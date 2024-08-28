Investornewsbreaks Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) Names Seasoned Veteran As New Director

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Tartisan Nickel (CSE: TN) (OTCQB: TTSRF) (FSE: 8TA) , a Canadian-based company specializing in mineral exploration and development, has appointed Carl J. McGill as a director of the company; he will fulfill the role of audit committee chair. According to the announcement, McGill has more than three decades of experience in the capital market space, including serving as a finance executive involved in all aspects of business management and banking in both private and public markets, including overseeing corporate governance and raising capital. McGill is replacing Douglas M. Flett, who is retiring after serving approximately 14 years as a company director.
“Carl has considerable public company, capital market and project management expertise,” said Tartisan Nickel CEO Mark Appleby in the press release.“Having worked successfully with Carl on the Carlisle Goldfields project, we welcome Carl's contribution as a Tartisan team member.”
About Tartisan Nickel Corp.
Tartisan Nickel is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company that owns the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario; the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario; and the Night Danger Turtle Pond project in northwestern Ontario. For more information about the company, please visit
