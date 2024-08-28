(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Foremost Lithium (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) , a North American hard-rock lithium exploration company, will be attending the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Conference, which will be held Sept. 9–11, 2024, in New York City. According to the announcement, Foremost Lithium president and CEO Jason Barnard will be onsite at the conference, hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and members of the media.

Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on empowering the North American clean-energy economy. Foremost's strategically located lithium properties extend over 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a property in a known active lithium camp situated on more than 11,400 acres in Quebec, called Lac Simard South.

Foremost's four flagship Lithium Lane Projects as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite, strongly positioning the company to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions toward decarbonization, the company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (“Li2O”) and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (“LiOH”), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico. For more information about the company, visit

