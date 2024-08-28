(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Foremost Lithium (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) , a North American hard-rock lithium exploration company, will be attending the upcoming H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global investment Conference, which will be held Sept. 9–11, 2024, in New York City. According to the announcement, Foremost Lithium president and CEO Jason Barnard will be onsite at the conference, hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and members of the media.
To view the full press release, visit
About Foremost Lithium Resource & technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on empowering the North American clean-energy economy. Foremost's strategically located lithium properties extend over 43,000 acres in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and hosts a property in a known active lithium camp situated on more than 11,400 acres in Quebec, called Lac Simard South.
Foremost's four flagship Lithium Lane Projects as well as its Lac Simard South project are located at the tip of the NAFTA superhighway to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite, strongly positioning the company to become a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions toward decarbonization, the company's objective is the extraction of lithium oxide (“Li2O”) and to subsequently play a role in the production of high-quality lithium hydroxide (“LiOH”), to help power lithium-based batteries, critical in developing a clean-energy economy. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico. For more information about the company, visit
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN28082024000224011066ID1108611785
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.