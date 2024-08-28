Yarmouk University Becomes 1St Arab Institution To Implement European Digital Competency Frameworks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, August 28 (Petra) -- Yarmouk University has officially adopted the European digital competency frameworks "DigComp" and "DigCompEdu," along with their associated assessment tools, as the foundation for its training programs and courses starting in the 2024-2025 academic year.With this accreditation, Yarmouk University becomes the first Arab university to utilize these frameworks and tools.Islam Massad, President of the University, emphasized the significance of integrating these frameworks, which focus on the strategic use of digital technology in teaching, learning, and assessment.He noted that the competencies outlined in these frameworks will enhance students' ability to achieve desired learning outcomes and meet the required standards for Yarmouk graduates, equipping them with essential technical skills for the digital era and fostering lifelong learning.Samer Samara, Vice President for Planning, Development, Scientific Research, and Quality Affairs, highlighted the benefits of these frameworks, noting that they offer tools to assess the effective use of technology in university teaching. This assessment helps identify training needs and guides users toward suitable training pathways.The project, spearheaded by Samia Qudah from the Center for E-Learning and Open Educational Resources, involved the adoption and Arabic translation of these frameworks' tools, in collaboration with their developers at the European Commission's Joint Research Center.Additionally, the Accreditation and Quality Assurance Center, in partnership with the Computer and Information Center, is developing an electronic platform for these frameworks.This initiative supports the center's mission to train faculty members using global expertise and best practices in e-learning and blended education, aiming to advance the integration of digital skills in higher education based on scientific principles.