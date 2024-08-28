Routine Matters: How A Regular Wellness Exam Helped Identify Prostate Cancer Early

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Personal and have always been important to Nigel Graham - volunteer firefighter, Northern Ireland native, Spartan® race veteran and key member of the Aflac flock in Columbia, South Carolina.

Since moving to the U.S. and working for Aflac in 2016, Nigel has made it a point to schedule annual wellness checkups.

It was at one of these routine appointments when his prostate cancer was discovered. Nigel had no symptoms or any indications that something was wrong, but by keeping up with his wellness checks, his cancer was found in its earliest stage. Nigel's treatment involved a surgical procedure, but he was able to avoid chemotherapy and radiation.

“I consider myself a health-conscious person, so for years, my wife and I have made it a point to keep regular wellness exams. That one appointment made all the difference for my family,” said Nigel.“Now, I make it a point to encourage as many people as I can - urging my family, colleagues, fellow firefighters and strangers - to stay on top of their annual wellness checkups.”

Nigel also knows men who shy away from prostate exams, whether because of embarrassment or not wanting to experience the procedure, but he is now a champion for men to not avoid the procedure, because it can be lifesaving. September is Prostate Cancer Awareness Month, and it is a great reminder to schedule your exam and/or encourage a loved one to do the same.

In 2022, Nigel signed up for a Spartan Ultra race as a way of saying,“I'll be here, and I'll be healthy enough to do it.” In November 2023, he completed the race and checked that item off his bucket list.

Today, Nigel is cancer free and bears a tattoo on his wrist that not only represents his journey, but it also serves as a conversation starter to encourage others to advocate for themselves and take charge of their health.

Nigel believes that your wellness matters. Learn more about his story, get tips for how to take control of your health, and review important findings from the 2024 Aflac Wellness Matters Survey at Aflac/WellnessMatters .

