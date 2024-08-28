Sophia GENETICS To Present At The 22Nd Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference And 9Th Annual TD Cowen Futurehealth Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOSTON and ROLLE, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOPHiA GENETICS, a cloud-native software company and a leader in data-driven medicine, today announced presentations at the 22nd Annual Healthcare and the 9th Annual TD Cowen FutureHealth Conference in early September.

Chief Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Ross Muken, will present at the 22nd Annual Morgan Stanley Healthcare Conference in New York City on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at 1:50 p.m. EDT.

The following week, co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Jurgi Camblong, will join a Panel Discussion on AI in Healthcare at the 9th Annual TD Cowen FutureHealth Conference in New York City on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, at 3:15 p.m. EDT.

The presentations will be webcast live on the

SOPHiA GENETICS Investor Relations website . Additionally, a replay will be available on the website after its completion.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS (Nasdaq: SOPH ) is a cloud-native healthcare technology company on a mission to expand access to data-driven medicine by using AI to deliver world-class care to patients with cancer and rare disorders across the globe. It is the creator of SOPHiA DDMTM, a platform that analyzes complex genomic and multimodal data and generates real-time, actionable insights for a broad global network of hospital, laboratory, and biopharma institutions.

