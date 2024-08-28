Children's Wellness Center Of Colorado Partners With Colorado Access To Enhance Behavioral Health Care For Foster Youth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Road to Healing Begins Here

We've had the privilege of being a part of the wonderful Colorado community, serving as helping hands for children, parents, and families across the state for 8 years.

- Christine Garcia, LPC, ACS, and Amber Buczkowski, LCSW, co-founders of CWCCCENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Children's Wellness Center of Colorado, PLLC (CWCC), a leading provider of behavioral health services, is proud to announce a new partnership with Colorado Access aimed at improving behavioral health care for foster and kin-care youth across the state. This partnership follows Colorado Access's December 2023 Request for Proposals (RFP), which sought to enhance health outcomes for Health First Colorado members, with a focus on timely access to physical and behavioral health services.Youth in the foster care system often face significant emotional and psychological challenges, making early and consistent support critical. Recognizing this, the Accountable Care Collaborative (ACC) identified these youth as a priority population and introduced an incentive measure to ensure they receive a behavioral health assessment within 30 days of enrollment in Health First Colorado. Colorado Access's initiative is designed to bridge gaps in care, ensuring that vulnerable youth receive the comprehensive support they need to thrive.CWCC was selected from 22 applicants due to its comprehensive proposal and demonstrated expertise in providing top-tier behavioral health services. The program, which will run from July 1, 2024, through June 30, 2025, emphasizes a two-generational, trauma-informed approach. This model ensures that both youth and their caregivers receive the necessary support for effective mental health healing.“We are honored to be chosen by Colorado Access for this important initiative,” said Christine Garcia, LPC, ACS, and Amber Buczkowski, LCSW, co-founders of CWCC.“This partnership allows us to enhance the delivery of services to foster and kin-care youth, supporting both them and their families through a collaborative, community-based approach. It's an incredible opportunity for our small business to flourish and continue delivering high-quality mental health care to those who need it most.”CWCC operates three locations in Centennial, Castle Rock, and Steamboat Springs, strategically positioned to maximize accessibility for foster and kin-care families. The center utilizes a range of validated assessment tools, such as the Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths (CANS) and Trauma Symptom Checklist for Children (TSCC), alongside evidence-based therapeutic interventions like Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Therapy and Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT). This holistic approach is designed to address both the immediate and long-term consequences of trauma, fostering resilience and recovery.This collaboration between Colorado Access, the Department of Human Services, and CWCC marks a significant step forward in creating a sustainable, integrated health neighborhood that will have lasting positive impacts on the lives of foster and kin-care youth in Colorado.For more information about the Children's Wellness Center of Colorado and the services they provide, please visit or contact them at ....About Children's Wellness Center of Colorado:Founded in 2016, Children's Wellness Center of Colorado (CWCC) provides comprehensive behavioral health services for children, adolescents, young adults, and families across three locations in Centennial, Castle Rock, and Steamboat Springs. CWCC employs a trauma-informed, two-generational approach, ensuring that both youth and their caregivers receive the support they need to heal. Offering a range of evidence-based therapies, individual and group therapy options, assessments and creative interventions such as Synergetic Play Therapy, AcuDetox, Trauma Recovery Empowerment model for female caregivers and Dungeons & Dragons social skill building suport, CWCC is committed to creating a warm, respectful environment where clients can achieve long-term emotional well-being.

Christine Garcia

Children's Wellness Center of Colorado, PLLC

+1 7206227862

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.