Innovative New COPD Maintenance Treatment Now Available Through Directrx Specialty Pharmacy

OhtuvayreTM (ensifentrine) is the first inhaled product with a mechanism of action available for the maintenance of COPD in adult patients in more than 13 years

TROY, Mich., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DirectRx, a leading national specialty pharmacy dedicated to serving individual patients with complex and chronic needs, today announced that is has been selected to be part of the exclusive distribution for the newest and first-in-class COPD medication, Ohtuvayre by Verona Pharma. The announcement was made by Alban Ivezaj, President of DirectRx.

“We followed the clinical trials closely which found that Ohtuvayre demonstrated both early and sustained improvements in lung function across a broad population of patients with COPD,” said Amanda Berishaj, DirectRx VP of Clinical Services.“With our expertise in COPD, we are excited to be partnering with Verona Pharma on the launch on their novel and innovative therapy.”

Ohtuvayre was approved by the FDA on June 26 and is now available for the maintenance treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in adult patients. The new treatment is simple and effective, combining a bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory effects in one molecule. The treatment is delivered directly to the lungs through a standard jet nebulizer without the need for any complex hand-breath coordination.

As a broad label therapy, Ohtuvayre can be prescribed as a monotherapy or as an add-on medication with current therapies for COPD. Ohtuvayre is Verona Pharma's brand name for ensifentrine, a selective dual inhibitor of PDE3/4.

“We are honored to be selected as part of Ohtuvayre's exclusive distribution network of accredited pharmacy partners,” said Ivezaj.“Thousands of prescribers across the United States trust DirectRx with their patients' COPD medications – we are excited to be able to support these prescriber partners with Ohtuvayre.”

DirectRx , an independent specialty pharmacy with dual accreditation from both ACHC and URAC, provides patients with unparalleled, personalized pharmaceutical care. The company continues to invest in technology and people to provide unparalleled service to patients and doctors in all 50 states.

