Cumene Market Analysis By Manufacturing Process Catalyst, Application, End Use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast To 2032
8/28/2024
The global cumene market size reached US$ 21.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.24% during 2023-2032.
The global cumene market size reached US$ 21.2 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is set to reach US$ 30.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.24% during 2023-2032.
Various product innovations, such as the development of food-grade cumene for polycarbonate plastic-based containers and bottles, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with the increasing consumer demand for high octane cumene-derivatives, are anticipated to drive the market further.
Significant growth in the plastic industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of acetone as an industrial solvent is providing a thrust to the market growth. Acetone is a widely used as a by-product of cumene that is further used in the manufacturing of bisphenol A (BPA) and methyl methacrylate (MMA) in various pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.
It is also a natural component of coal tar and crude oil and can be used as a blending component in gasoline. In line with this, cumene is also used to produce acrylic sheets, laminates and composites, which are extensively utilized in construction, automotive and medical applications.
Competitive Landscape:
BASF SE Borealis AG ExxonMobil Corporation INEOS Capital Limited LG Chem Ltd. Merck KGaA Royal Dutch Shell plc Saudi Basic Industries Corporation Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd The Dow Chemical Company (Dow Inc.) Versalis S.p.A. (Eni S.p.A)
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Manufacturing Process:
Aluminum Chloride Catalyst Solid Phosphoric Acid (SPA) Catalyst Zeolite Catalyst
Breakup by Application:
Phenol Acetone Paints and Enamels High-octane Aviation Fuels Others
Breakup by End Use Industry:
Plastics Industry Automotive Industry Chemical Industry Paint Industry Rubber Industry Others
Breakup by Region:
North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Indonesia Others Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Others Latin America Brazil Mexico Others Middle East and Africa
