Cumene Market Analysis By Manufacturing Process Catalyst, Application, End Use Industry, And Region - Global Forecast To 2032

Various product innovations, such as the development of food-grade cumene for polycarbonate plastic-based containers and bottles, are contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including rapid industrialization, along with the increasing consumer demand for high octane cumene-derivatives, are anticipated to drive the market further.



Significant growth in the plastic industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the widespread adoption of acetone as an industrial solvent is providing a thrust to the market growth. Acetone is a widely used as a by-product of cumene that is further used in the manufacturing of bisphenol A (BPA) and methyl methacrylate (MMA) in various pharmaceutical and cosmetic products.

It is also a natural component of coal tar and crude oil and can be used as a blending component in gasoline. In line with this, cumene is also used to produce acrylic sheets, laminates and composites, which are extensively utilized in construction, automotive and medical applications.

