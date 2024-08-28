ICON Technologies Offers Easy-To-Install Modular Bathroom Surround Kits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Winkler, Manitoba based company offers modular bathroom surround kits for RVs, featuring easy installation for rectangular showers, neo-angle showers & bathtubs

WINKLER, MANITOBA, CANADA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ICON Technologies Limited , a leading provider of RV products, is excited to announce that it offers easy-to-install modular bathroom surround kits for RVs . These kits are designed to simplify the process of upgrading or replacing bathroom surrounds in rectangular showers, neo-angle showers, and bathtubs.

The rectangular shower modular surround kit includes a shelf corner, a faucet corner, and three 27" x 72" trimmable panels. The neo-angle shower kit features a corner with the option for a 90° or 45° angle and two 27" x 72" trimmable panels. The bathtub surround kit includes a shelf corner, a faucet corner, and three 27" x 72" trimmable back and end panels. All kits are designed with adjoining flanges to accept the trimmed panels and include adhesive tape to aid in installation.

"Our modular bathroom surround kits for RVs are a game-changer for anyone looking to upgrade their bathroom without the hassle of a complex installation process," said John Loewen, President and CEO of ICON Technologies. "We've designed these kits with the customer in mind, ensuring that they are easy to install and provide a seamless, professional look."

Product Highlights

.Rectangular Shower Modular Surround Kit: This kit includes a Shelf Corner, a Faucet Corner, and three 27" x 72" trimmable panels. Designed to fit around a shower pan, it features easy-to-use adhesive tape and adjoining flanges to ensure a snug fit, with a maximum installation width of 45 1/2" x 36 1/4".

.Neo Angle Shower Modular Surround Kit: Perfect for neo angle shower pans, this kit includes one Corner piece (with a choice of 90° or 45° angles) and two trimmable panels. It offers a maximum installation width of 36 1/4", making it ideal for bathrooms with unique layouts.

.Bathtub Modular Surround Kit: Designed for bathtubs, this kit features a Shelf Corner, a Faucet Corner, and three 27" x 72" trimmable back and end panels. It provides an easy installation solution with a maximum width of 45 1/2" x 24 1/4".

Key Features and Benefits:

.Robust Design: The redesigned shaft of the spin weld drivers resists bending, ensuring longevity and consistent performance.

.Versatility: Suitable for both waste and fresh water tanks, providing a comprehensive solution for RV maintenance and modifications.

.Enhanced Durability: Engineered to withstand the rigors of installation, the spin weld drivers are built to last, making them a reliable tool for both professionals and DIY enthusiasts.

ICON Technologies' commitment to innovation and outstanding service can be seen in their new product line. The company's core competency in thermoforming and rotational molding, coupled with its strong abilities in innovative design, manufacturing ideas, and low-cost prototyping, has allowed it to deliver top-quality RV replacement and enhancement products to OEM customers.

In addition to their innovative products, ICON Technologies offers a comprehensive warranty, a customer-friendly refund and exchange policy, and a reliable shipping policy. The company's products are available both online and through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors, making it easy for customers across the United States to access their products.

"As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on providing innovative solutions and outstanding service," Loewen stated, reflecting on the company's 25 years in business. "Our modular bathroom surround kits are a testament to this commitment, and we're excited to bring this product to our customers."

For more information about ICON Technologies' RV products, please visit the company website at or call +1-888-362-4266. Stay updated on the latest news and insights by following ICON Technologies' blog at blog/ .

###

About ICON Technologies:

ICON Technologies (about-us/ ) is a privately held corporation that provides innovative custom thermoformed solutions to OEM customers, helping customers enhance the functionality and practicality of their OEM products, and supplying quality RV products through a strong international network of RV aftermarket distributors.

Contact Details:

925 Roblin Blvd E

Winkler, MB R6W 0N2

Canada

Note to Editors:

.ICON Direct offers a comprehensive one-year warranty on its products. Details regarding the warranty coverage can be found on the company's website.

.ICON Direct provides a customer-friendly return and exchange policy for added peace of mind.

.For further information on ICON Direct's shipping policy and delivery timelines, please visit the company's website.

End of Press Release.

Jordan Martindale

ICON Technologies

+1 204-325-1081

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.