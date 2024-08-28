Global Automated Hospital Beds Market Set Report 2024: Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Automated Hospital Beds Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Automated Hospital Beds Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global automated hospital beds market is on a robust growth trajectory, expanding from $28.6 billion in 2023 to $30.9 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. This growth is driven by factors such as an aging population, the rise in home healthcare services, increased incidence of chronic disorders, and the expansion of telemedicine and surgical procedures. Despite these challenges, the market is anticipated to reach $42.34 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.2%.

Increasing Number of Road Accidents Boosting Market Growth

The growing number of road accidents is a significant factor contributing to the growth of the automated hospital beds market. Factors such as increased traffic congestion, distracted driving due to mobile devices, inadequate infrastructure maintenance, and failure to adhere to traffic regulations have led to a rise in road accidents. Automated hospital beds enhance patient care and safety through features like adjustable height for easier patient transfer, automated positioning to prevent bedsores, and remote control for swift adjustments, ensuring timely medical attention and comfort. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), there was a 10.5% increase in motor vehicle traffic crash fatalities, with an estimated 42,915 deaths in 2021 compared to 38,824 in 2020. This rise in road accidents underscores the need for advanced medical solutions like automated hospital beds, propelling market growth.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the automated hospital beds market, including Becton Dickinson and Company, Stryker Corporation, Malvestio SpA, Medline Industries Inc., and Olympus Corporation, are focusing on developing next-generation ICU beds. These beds are designed to enhance patient care and streamline operations in intensive care units. For instance, in May 2023, Baxter International Inc. launched the advanced Hillrom Progressa+ bed, which offers features like in-bed percussion, vibration, and continuous lateral rotation therapies to reduce complications from immobility, alongside improved access for intubation and procedures.

Technological Advancements and Innovations

The automated hospital beds market is also witnessing significant technological advancements. Trends such as IoT integration, AI and machine learning, enhanced remote monitoring capabilities, telemedicine integration, and the use of robotics for patient transfers are driving the market forward. These advancements are not only improving patient outcomes but also meeting the growing demand for patient-centric care and advanced medical technology.

Segments:

.By Type: Semi-Automatic Hospital Beds, Fully Automatic Hospital Beds

.By Technology: Basic Automated Hospital Beds, Smart Automated Hospital Beds

.By Application: Critical Care, Acute Care, Long Term Care

.By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Reproductive Care Centers, Dentistry, Home Care, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America was the largest region in the automated hospital beds market in 2023 and is expected to continue its dominance, driven by technological advancements and high healthcare expenditure. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Automated Hospital Beds Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Automated Hospital Beds Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on automated hospital beds market size, automated hospital beds market drivers and trends, automated hospital beds market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The automated hospital beds market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

