Oncosure Launches Revolutionary Rapid Cancer Screening Test: Early Detection For All

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2024 -- Oncosure, a leader in cancer diagnostics, is excited to introduce its groundbreaking Rapid Cancer Screening Test, making early detection accessible to everyone. Cancer doesn't discriminate, and now, neither does screening. With just one blood draw, the Oncosure test can screen for all types of cancer, offering peace of mind to all.

Cancer can strike at any time, regardless of age, lifestyle, or family history. Early detection is crucial for survival, and the Oncosure test provides a quick and reliable way to detect cancer at its earliest stages, even as early as stage -1. This innovative test delivers accurate, definitive results within hours, giving you and your healthcare provider the critical information needed to act fast.

"One blood draw, all cancers-this is the future of cancer screening," said Jason Andrews, Vice President of Oncosure. "Cancer doesn't wait for symptoms, and neither should you. Our test empowers everyone to screen for any type of cancer with a single, non-invasive test."

Beyond early detection, the Oncosure test plays a crucial role in monitoring ongoing cancer treatments, helping assess whether therapies are effective. For those in remission, it offers peace of mind by detecting signs of recurrence early, when interventions can be most effective.

The test works by detecting oncosomes, microscopic vesicles that indicate cancer cells, across all cancer types. Advanced fluorescent microscopy ensures precise and actionable results.

Whether you're at high risk, experiencing symptoms, undergoing treatment, in remission, or seeking to understand your health status, the Oncosure Rapid Cancer Screening Test is essential in the fight against cancer. With just one blood sample, you can screen for all cancers-empowering you to take control of your health and future.

About Oncosure:

Oncosure is dedicated to advancing cancer diagnostics through cutting-edge technology that makes early detection and ongoing monitoring accessible to everyone. Our mission is to make cancer screening and treatment assessment simple, reliable, and efficient, giving everyone the opportunity to detect and fight cancer effectively. Don't wait-get screened today.

