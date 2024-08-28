Rajnath Singh To Commission Second Nuclear-Powered Ballistic Missile Submarine 'Arighat'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Defence Ministee Rajnath Singh will be commissioning the second nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN)“Arighat” on Thursday at Visakhapatnam. It was launched in November 2017. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan will also grace the occasion.



Arighat is the first-of-class INS Arihant which was launched in July 2009. It was commissioned in August 2016. The third one was launched in November 2021 but has not been named yet.

Built at Visakhapatnam-based Ship Building Centre (SBC), the Arighat has a length of 111.6 m, beam of 11 m, draught of 9.5 m, and a displacement of 6,000 tonnes. The submarine will have a top speed of 24 kt, and a surfaced speed of 10 kt.

Like INS Arihant, the Arighat is also having four launch tubes in its hump and can carry up to four nuclear-capable K-4 Submarine Launched Ballistic Missiles (SLBMs) with a range of

3,500 kilometers. It can also be equipped with 12 K-15 SLBMs, which can be carried up to 750Kms.