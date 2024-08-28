Michigan's Largest Black-Owned Luxury Rental Company Opens In Redford, Michigan

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Detroit native Britney Hoskins grew up with a family who knows how to party. So, it's fitting that, today, she plans parties for a living.

Her goal in launching the event management business Top Pic Collective was to bring the dream experience of the client to reality. Everything at the Top Pic Collective stems from the end experience. It's not just decor, and it's not just pictures. Hoskins is there to make sure every detail is in place and those that a client has not thought of happen too.

She launched the Top Pic Collective in 2016 for people looking to find decor, photo booths, DJs, photographers, catering, and event planning for weddings, baby showers, birthday parties, and more – all in one place. Then, in 2022, the Top Pic Collective truly became a“one-stop-shop” after Hoskins opened her first event venue, Morenas in Grand Rapids.

Hoskins is the CEO of the largest Black-owned luxury rental company in the state and is also a local celebrity with nearly 30,000 followers on social media where she shows off many décor ideas.

“Having my own venue allows me to be the true captain of the party. The full experience is under my wing, so customers only have to work through me, instead of another vendor,” she said.

This summer, the Top Pic Collective has expanded – opening its second Morenas Event Venue at the former Karas House Banquet Facility in Redford.

Karas House has been a pillar in the Detroit community since the early 1980s.“Now we're bringing it back. It's a 15,000-square-foot space with ample parking – so this venue puts us in a whole different league,” Hoskins said.“There are very few venues in metro Detroit that are able to offer this much space to comfortably host the ceremony and the reception in one place, while allowing the bridal party to get ready on-site and guests to have free parking close to the city.”

Hoskins said it's important for her to be accommodating to her customers and to have an understanding of different cultures to make sure her events are inclusive and respectful.

She also works with a lot of DIY brides who want to plan their own weddings and make their own decorations. To make things easier for them, she offers the venue for the full day to allow them to set up without the stress and strain of timing, and she'll allow designers to come in and decorate the day before an event.

“That's where I feel bigger event venues miss the mark. We work with our customers and adjust to the clientele we're serving so we can customize their experience and be a better ally. That's one of the things I think truly makes us unique,” said Hoskins.

“We pay attention to the clients who are frequenting our business. And we want to make those people feel as comfortable as possible,” she said.

In the future, Hoskins would also love to operate a junior entrepreneurship incubator out of the venue. There, she would invite teenagers interested in the event world, such as DJing, photography or event management, to come hone their skills and connect with mentors within the business.

“I think believing in young minds early is vital to moving our community forward. That's how you get the next generation to do something great. You give them permission to fail and give them a safe space to try out their ideas.”

For Hoskins, she has wanted to be a business owner since she was 15 years old. But people always told her she would only be successful if her business was a side-hustle, instead of a career. It wasn't until 2019, when she was 30, that she decided to ignore the nay-sayers and leave her corporate job to run the Top Pic Collective full-time.

Since then, Hoskins has become known as the“theme queen” in the industry and has gained nearly 30,000 followers on social media. She offers a full immersion into whatever theme a client wants. If someone wants a safari-themed party, she brings in animals like snakes and crocodiles. If someone wants a Havana Nights-themed party, she brings in fedoras, cigars and Latin dancers.

Just through word of mouth, Hoskins' business has grown exceptionally over the last two years. Not only has she opened two event venues, but she was also hired by Detroit-based celebrity and gospel singer Kierra Sheard to plan her baby shower and was selected to be a vendor at the 2024 NFL Draft in Detroit.

“I really want people to hear my story and see how I went from being a teen mom, trying to get into the business world, to being the owner of the largest Black-owned luxury rental company in the state and the only Black-owned wedding venue in Grand Rapids . I want to inspire people – to show them, if I can do all of this, they can too.”

The newest venue is located at 23632 Plymouth Road, Redford, MI. For more information on Hoskins and updates on her upcoming projects, visit thetoppiccollective and follow her on social media at instagram/thetp_collective and facebook/TopPicPhotoBooth.

