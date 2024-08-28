The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa Announces Return Of Historic Tours On September 5Th And Unveils Limited Spooktacular Tours

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RIVERSIDE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa in Riverside, CA, is excited to announce the much-anticipated return of its historic tours, starting September 5, 2024. As a special highlight this year, the hotel will also introduce a first-ever "Spooktacular" Halloween tour series throughout the month of October, offering guests an exclusive glimpse into the hotel's most mysterious and never-before-seen areas.

Historic Tours Resume September 5, 2024:

Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the unparalleled beauty and rich history of the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa. These guided tours provide an in-depth look at the Mission Inn's intricate design, historical artifacts, and its significant role in the region's history. Expert guides will share fascinating insights into the architectural marvels and historical milestones that make the Mission Inn a truly unique landmark.

The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa, a cornerstone of Riverside's heritage, has long been a beacon of cultural and architectural significance. Under the stewardship of Kelly and Duane Roberts, the property has seen extensive restorations, preserving its unique charm and historical value. The Roberts' dedication to maintaining the inn's legacy is matched by their passion for sharing it with the public.

Available to both hotel guests and the general public, the tours ensure widespread access to this historic gem. The Mission Inn Hotel & Spa invites everyone to participate in these enlightening tours and discover the captivating history and beauty that the property has to offer.

Availability: Thursdays through Sundays

Tour Times: 10am | 1pm | 4pm

Duration: 45 minutes to 1 hour (depending on availability)

Price: $25 per person (non-resort guests)

$15 per person (resort guests)

Complimentary Champagne or Apple Cider and a souvenir.

Introducing Spooktacular Halloween Tours:

For the first time ever, the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa will offer Spooktacular Halloween-themed tours, running from Mondays through Wednesdays during the month of October. Immerse yourself in the Spooktacular tales that echo through the corridors of this iconic Riverside landmark. These tours will provide a thrilling experience as guests descend into the mysterious catacombs of the hotel and explore its history.

Spooktacular Themed Tours

Availability: Mondays through Wednesdays

Tour Times: 6pm | 730pm

Duration: 30 minutes

Price: $40 per person (non-resort guests)

$30 per person (resort guests)

**Ages 16 and up only

Complimentary Halloween Cocktail or Mocktail and a souvenir.

VIP Suite Tour: Catacombs & Spooktacular Suites

For those seeking a more immersive experience, the VIP Suite Tour offers an exclusive 45-minute journey through the hotel's most legendary suites and secret passageways. Guests will uncover the eerie history of specific rooms and the secrets of hidden areas such as the Parisian Ballroom and Spanish Art Gallery.

Availability: Mondays through Wednesdays

Tour Time 10pm

Duration: 45 minutes to 1 hour (depending on availability)

Price: $50 per person (non-resort guests)

$40 per person (resort guests)

**Spooktacular Suite Room Hotel Stays (Mondays through Wednesdays) receive 2 complimentary tickets to the 10pm tour.

**Ages 16 and up only

**This tour has limited availability

Check in at Tequila Bar

Complimentary Halloween Cocktail or Mocktail and a souvenir.

Stay with Us for a Spooktacular Getaway

To elevate the Halloween experience, guests can book a stay in one of the hotel's famous suites, each steeped in history and offering the perfect setting for a spooky yet unforgettable getaway.

Don't miss this unique opportunity to explore the historic Mission Inn Hotel & Spa like never before. Reserve your room and secure your spot on one of these exclusive tours today.

Due to the nature of the tours, all participants must be 16 years or older. Tours are available for a limited time during the Halloween season only. Book early to avoid disappointment!*

For more information or to book a tour, please visit the Mission Inn Hotel & Spa's website or contact guest services at (951) 784-0300.

