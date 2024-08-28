Kamala Harris gains 4-point lead over Trump following Democratic convention

(MENAFN) Following last week's National Convention, Vice President Kamala Harris has gained a 4-point lead over presidential nominee Donald Trump, according to a new poll released on Tuesday. Conducted by Florida Atlantic University (FAU) and Mainstreet Research USA, the poll shows Harris leading 47 percent to 43 percent among all American voters. The lead remains consistent among likely voters, with Harris at 49 percent and Trump at 45 percent.



Harris's support is notably strong among female voters, with 53 percent expressing their backing compared to 45 percent for Trump. Additionally, Harris leads among Black and Latino voters, receiving 73 percent and 51 percent of their support, respectively. Conversely, Trump continues to have significant support from white voters, with 59 percent of this demographic favoring him.



The shift in the Democratic ticket came after President Joe Biden withdrew from the race late last month due to concerns over his age and mental acuity. This change has caused a significant impact on the race, with Harris gaining momentum and closing the gap that Biden had struggled with in recent months, particularly in crucial battleground states.



Luzmarina Garcia, an assistant professor of political science at FAU, noted that Harris's ascent to the top of the Democratic ticket has led to a pronounced gender gap, with her appeal to women voters strengthening. Garcia also highlighted Harris's success in reestablishing the Democratic Party’s advantage among minority voters. Additionally, Trump has experienced a decline in support among independent voters, with Harris now leading 48 percent to 35 percent in this group. FAU professor of political science Dukhong Kim observed that if Trump continues to lose support among independents, it could hinder his ability to maintain an advantage in the election.

MENAFN28082024000045015839ID1108610967