Hamas condemns Israel’s decision to fund tours for illegal settlers to Al-Aqsa Mosque

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, the Palestinian resistance group Hamas condemned the Israeli government's decision to fund tours for illegal settlers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque, labeling it a “dangerous escalation” that could trigger a “religious war.” Hamas’s statement criticized the decision as a provocative act that threatens to undermine the sanctity and identity of the mosque, which is highly significant to both the Arab and Islamic communities.



An Israeli public broadcaster reported that Heritage Amichai Eliyahu's office plans to allocate 2 million shekels (approximately $543,256) for these tours, which are set to begin in the coming weeks. Eliyahu is known for his hardline stance against Palestinians. The policy is endorsed by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who expressed his intention to allow Jewish prayers at the Temple Mount—a reference to Al-Aqsa Mosque. Ben-Gvir emphasized that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was aware of his policy stance before forming the current coalition government.



This development contrasts with Netanyahu’s previous assurances to maintain the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque, which refers to the arrangement that existed before Israel’s occupation of East Jerusalem in 1967. Under this arrangement, the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf, linked to the Jordanian Ministry of Endowments, was responsible for managing the mosque. However, in 2003, Israeli authorities altered this status by permitting settlers to enter the mosque without Waqf approval, a move that has been met with significant opposition from the Islamic Waqf and other parties concerned about maintaining the mosque's current status.



