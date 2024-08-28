Prolacta Bioscience Applauds Passage Of The Maternal Health Bill In Massachusetts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Bill Increases Access to Regulated and Safe Nutritional Products for Premature Infants

DUARTE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prolacta Bioscience ®, the world's leading hospital provider of 100% human milk-based nutritional products for critically ill and premature infants, today praised the Massachusetts State Legislature for passing the Maternal Bill (H.R. 4999). The bill provides insurance coverage for the provision of medically necessary pasteurized donor human milk and donor human milk-derived products.

Further, this legislation provides for insurance coverage of any pasteurized donor human milk and donor human milk-derived products, as long as the milk is obtained from a human milk bank that meets quality guidelines established by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, a written order for the provision of human breast milk or donor human milk-derived products issued by a licensed medical practitioner and that the infant meets certain conditions.

"Vulnerable infants in the NICU will now have increased access to regulated and safe nutritional products in Massachusetts," said Melinda Elliott, MD,

FAAP, chief medical officer for Prolacta and a practicing neonatologist. "Expanding insurance coverage for donor human milk and human milk-based products will increase access in every Massachusetts ZIP code-improving health outcomes and supporting health equity."

H.R. 4999, introduced and led by Senator Pat O'Connor and Representative Danielle Gregoire is an important step towards having guidelines issued from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to ensure donor milk-based nutritional products meet rigorous health and safety guidelines for fragile preemies.

"We thank Senator O'Connor and Representative Gregoire for their leadership on this issue and are hopeful Massachusetts will serve as a model for other states to pass similar laws for premature infant nutrition," stated Dr. Elliott.

