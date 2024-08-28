Cold Creek Insurance Agency Selects Ezlynx And Tarmika To Support Commercial Lines Business

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Newly opened independent agency jumpstarts business with all-in-one management system and integrated commercial quoting

Lewisville, TX., Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EZLynx, an Applied company, today announced that Cold Creek Insurance Agency has selected EZLynx management system and seamlessly integrated commercial lines quoting tool, Tarmika, to set a foundation for growth. EZLynx and Tarmika will enable Cold Creek Insurance Agency to complete the end-to-end commercial lines policy lifecycle without ever having to leave the system, allowing staff to focus on the client experience and growing the business.

“We opened our doors in December 2023 with the goal to provide our staff with technology that would optimize their time and give our clients an experience that will keep them coming back,” said Kerry Sexton, president, Cold Creek Insurance Agency.“EZLynx and Tarmika have been huge time savers for our staff, with about two hours saved per ACORD form, which has helped set our agency up with efficiencies and a runway for growth from practically day one.”

EZLynx's integrated agency management technologies provide comparative rating, agency management and automation, commercial submissions, retention tools, consumer quoting, email marketing, text messaging, online client self-servicing, and so much more. The system maximizes agencies' potential by increasing their ability to retain current customers while acquiring new business. By providing a central location, EZLynx enables agents to generate and store quotes, policies and documents, as well as easily remarket with up-to-date information that is synced from agents' daily policy downloads. Through advanced automation and the ability to seamlessly connect to insurers and insureds, agents using EZLynx improve productivity, simplify management, optimize serviceability and increase profitability.

Tarmika is a single-entry commercial lines quoting application that enables agencies to simultaneously quote multiple small commercial markets, through their Direct and Market Access carrier appointments. Directly integrated with Applied Epic and EZLynx, agents can easily pass key risk data points between applications to streamline the quoting process in Tarmika while tracking activities and important quoting details directly in the management system. By enabling agents to collect and store data, find in-appetite markets, quote and submit to multiple insurers or MGAs in a single workflow, agents create a simpler, more connected commercial lines quoting experience that improves productivity and speed to market.

“The most valuable resource for any agency, especially new ones, is their people's time so it's critical to optimize policy management and servicing workflows with technology and enable staff to easily work with clients,” said Michael Streit, president, EZLynx.“The integration between EZLynx and Tarmika keeps Cold Creek Insurance Agency to stay within their daily workflows through each stage of the customer journey, saving valuable time during new business and remarketing processes to support growth today and for the future.”

About EZLynx

EZLynx pioneered personal lines real-time comparative rating, enabling agents to generate quotes from multiple insurance carriers with a single data entry point. Today, over 37,000 agencies rely on EZLynx to provide more than 14 million home, auto, and package rating transactions every month. EZLynx has also expanded beyond personal lines comparative rating by creating innovative software solutions that transform every facet of agency life, including agency management, client self-servicing, sales pipeline management, marketing and communications, accounting, eSignature, and more, all available on a unified, one platform solution.

