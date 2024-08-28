France’s hard-left party to demonstrate Macron’s decision to delay formation of new government

(MENAFN) France’s hard-left party, La France Insoumise (LFI), is planning a major demonstration next month to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s decision to delay the formation of a new government. In a statement on X, the LFI criticized Macron, alleging that his actions pose a serious threat to principles by disregarding the results of recent elections. The party, which is part of the left-wing alliance known as the New Popular Front (NFP), will join forces with youth organizations for a significant protest scheduled for September 7, condemning what they view as Macron’s power grab.



The NFP, which emerged victorious in the second round of snap parliamentary elections held on July 7, is particularly frustrated with the delay in government formation. Lucie Castets, the NFP’s candidate for prime minister, has urged the public to “mobilize today” in opposition to what she describes as a "denial of democracy." Macron began consultations with political parties last Friday to discuss the new government, but, after talks on Monday, he announced that he would not yet appoint a new prime minister, opting instead to continue discussions.



In a statement, Macron expressed his responsibility to ensure that the country remains neither stalled nor weakened. He noted that the Socialist Party, the Greens, and the Communists have yet to propose viable cooperation paths with other political forces. Macron also dismissed the option of appointing Castets as prime minister, which has provoked strong reactions from left-wing politicians.



The NFP has criticized Macron’s delay and demanded that he appoint Castets to lead the new government. The alliance has stated that they are willing to engage in further talks with Macron only to negotiate the terms and conditions of this proposed solution.d

