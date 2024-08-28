CP67 Mall celebrates Janmashtami with soulful bhajans by Shri Ajay Bhai Ji

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mohali, August 28, 2024: CP67 Mall reverberated with the rendering of soulful bhajans by popular devotional singer and Rashtra Mandir founder Shri Ajay Bhai Ji as devotees and visitors participated in large numbers in the Nand Utsav organised by the mall to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami on Sunday evening.



The Janmashtami celebrations commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by Shri Ajay Bhai Ji, the management of CP67 Mall, a project by Unity Homeland, and other distinguished guests.



The mall management extended Janmashtami greetings to the devotees and said they are overwhelmed by their enthusiastic participation.

The devotional songs sung by Shri Ajay Bhai Ji left the audience captivated throughout the Bhajan Sandhya.







