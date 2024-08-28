Cosmo Plastech announces participation in Indian Ice Cream Expo 2024; will showcase its rigid packaging solutions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28 August, 2024: Cosmo Plastech, the rigid packaging business of Cosmo Films, a global leader in speciality films announces participation in Indian Ice Cream Expo, Gujarat 2024, a premier B2B event in South-Asia for the ice-cream trade and manufacturing industry. Cosmo Plastech will be showcasing its rigid packaging products at Stand No. K6 in the exhibition that is scheduled to take place from 3-5 September, 2024.



During the exhibition, Cosmo Plastech will exhibit its diverse range of technical films and rigid packaging solutions. These include products that can be beneficial for the ice-cream industry to preserve the quality of the product while also offering unique properties that support in value addition and attracting customers. Few of the products that will be showcased are: Sheets (HIPS, PP, PET), Injection moulded products, Thermoformed containers, In-mould label films, Pearlized and White Films, Lidding Films and Matte Cold Seal Films.



Speaking on the participation, Mr Sanjay Chincholkar, Business Head (Rigid Packaging) Cosmo First said, “Cosmo Plastech is our new business vertical, and within a short time span we have been able to build immense trust for our products among our customers. Exhibitions like IICE further provides us with an opportunity to tap new potential customers. We look forward to making the best use of the platform and show to the visitors our unique sustainable rigid packaging offerings.”



Cosmo Plastech's rigid packaging solutions are specifically designed to meet the unique needs of the ice cream industry. These containers offer excellent aesthetics, protection, durability, and reliability, manufactured using high-quality materials through injection moulding and thermoforming techniques. With moisture-resistant and tamper-proof properties, Cosmo Plastech’s packaging ensures the freshness and quality of ice cream products.







