Apple cuts 100 jobs from digital services team amid market challenges

(MENAFN) Apple has recently laid off approximately 100 employees from its digital services team, a move that impacts those working on the Apple Books app and the Apple Bookstore, according to Bloomberg. This reduction in workforce also affects several engineering roles and other service teams, including those responsible for Apple News. The exact number of employees within the services division remains unclear, but Apple had around 161,000 full-time employees as of September 30, 2023, based on its latest annual report.



The company has undertaken this restructuring effort as part of a broader reorganization to align with shifting priorities, notably in the realm of artificial intelligence. This adjustment reflects Apple's response to changing market conditions and strategic focuses. Additionally, Apple has been encountering challenges in its third-largest market, China, where sales experienced a 6.5 percent decline in the most recent quarter.



