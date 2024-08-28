COVID-19 Is Likely To Make Significant Impact In The Adoption Of Smart Safe Cash Management Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The global smart safe cash management is emerging market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The global smart safe cash management market was valued USD 9.5 Billion in 2019 and is presumed to grow at a CAGR 13.1% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to centralized cash management solution globally. Furthermore, growing demand for and optimization of working capital is also one of the factors propelling the market growth.

Moreover, increasing demand to predict cash flow also adds to the growth of smart safe cash management market. However high initial investment cost hinders the market growth. Additionally, increasing investment by industry verticals such as retailers, hotels and restaurants, and financial services to advance the cash management also paves way for adoption of smart safe cash management.

Also, increasing 4G LTE/5G connectivity that needed to support smart safe technology enables companies to adopt the latest and greatest enterprise information technology tools. For instance, Gunnebo offers remote monitoring, which means technicians can update systems and correct errors without having to come out in person. It is emerging as a quicker, cheaper, and more effective service that ensures maximum performance and uptime.



Got questions about your regional growth of

Smart Safe Cash Management Market?

Just drop us a line or call on +1 646 480 7505



Key Highlights



By component, the service segment holds dominant position and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to broad offering of service segment.

By deployment mode, on-premise holds higher CAGR and is presumed to grow during forecast period on account of higher presence of SMEs which prefer conventional cash management solutions.

By vertical, Commercial enterprise holds dominant position comparable to other segment and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising demand to access a suite of online receivable solutions.

By region, North America holds higher CAGR and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period on account of increasing investment in technology by semi-automated retailers because of their lower level of revenue or profitability.

Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in smart safe management and is presumed to grow during the forecast period on account of rising demand for money management systems to maximize the automation of financial transactions for large enterprises.



Key Players



American Express,

Fiserv,

Gunnebo,

Diebold Nixdrof,

GardaWorld,

Tellermate,

Intimus,

Fireking Security



Smart Safe Cash Management Market Segmentation

By Component



Hardware,

Software

Service



By Deployment mode



On-Premise

Cloud



By Cassette Capacity



upto- 1200,

2,250,

4000,

10, 000 and above



By Vertical



BFSI,

Retail,

Hotel and Restaurants,

Government and Public Sector,

Entertainment and Gaming

Others



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"

* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market

* Explorable Revenue Sources

* Customer Behaviour Analysis

* Target Partners

* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors

* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods



MENAFN28082024004597010339ID1108610574