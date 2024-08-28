COVID-19 Is Likely To Make Significant Impact In The Adoption Of Smart Safe Cash Management Market
The global smart safe cash management market is emerging market and is presumed to grow during the forecast period. The global smart safe cash management market was valued USD 9.5 Billion in 2019 and is presumed to grow at a CAGR 13.1% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to centralized cash management solution globally. Furthermore, growing demand for automation and optimization of working capital is also one of the factors propelling the market growth.
Moreover, increasing demand to predict cash flow also adds to the growth of smart safe cash management market. However high initial investment cost hinders the market growth. Additionally, increasing investment by industry verticals such as retailers, hotels and restaurants, and financial services to advance the cash management also paves way for adoption of smart safe cash management.
Also, increasing 4G LTE/5G connectivity that needed to support smart safe technology enables companies to adopt the latest and greatest enterprise information technology tools. For instance, Gunnebo offers remote monitoring, which means technicians can update systems and correct errors without having to come out in person. It is emerging as a quicker, cheaper, and more effective service that ensures maximum performance and uptime.
Key Highlights
By component, the service segment holds dominant position and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to broad offering of service segment.
By deployment mode, on-premise holds higher CAGR and is presumed to grow during forecast period on account of higher presence of SMEs which prefer conventional cash management solutions.
By vertical, Commercial enterprise holds dominant position comparable to other segment and is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to rising demand to access a suite of online receivable solutions.
By region, North America holds higher CAGR and is expected to witness growth during the forecast period on account of increasing investment in technology by semi-automated retailers because of their lower level of revenue or profitability.
Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in smart safe management and is presumed to grow during the forecast period on account of rising demand for money management systems to maximize the automation of financial transactions for large enterprises.
