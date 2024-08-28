Passenger Count Will Be 11% Higher Over Labor Day Weekend At Ontario International Airport

ONTARIO, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The summer rush at Ontario International Airport (ONT) will conclude over Day weekend with passenger volume up 11% over the same long holiday weekend last year, officials announced. The expected increase exceeds the Security Administration 's prediction of an 8.5% increase nationwide.

Based on current schedules, are offering more than 130,000 seats on arriving and departing flights between Thursday, August 29, and Monday, September 2, with more than 105,000 passengers traveling through ONT.

The busiest travel day at ONT is expected to be Labor Day Monday, September 2, with some 23,500 passengers.

"As this summer illustrates once again, Ontario International has become the airport of choice for millions of Southern Californians who are drawn to us by our convenience, routes and a travel experience they won't get anywhere else," said Alan D. Wapner, president of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) Board of Commissioners.

Said Atif Elkadi, OIAA chief executive officer, "We have enjoyed a great run of summer travel and we expect to end it on a strong note. We forecast 2.1 million passengers for summer travel beginning Memorial Day weekend and we anticipate our Labor Day weekend passenger count will help us reach our mark."