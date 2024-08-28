GTM Architects Expands Presence With New Frederick, Maryland Office This Fall 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

GTM Architects

GTM Architects' The Bottling Apartments in Frederick, MD - Photo by Sarah Rachael Photography

GTM Architects' Union Knitting Mills project in Frederick, MD - Photo by Joe Cereghino

The Bethesda, Maryland-based residential and commercial architecture firm will open a new office to facilitate projects in the Frederick area.

- Jeff Whitman, Principal at GTM ArchitectsBETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- GTM Architects -an award-winning architecture firm based in Bethesda, is excited to announce the opening of a new office located at 8 East Second Street, Suite 200, Frederick, MD 21701. This strategic expansion underscores the firm's commitment to enhancing its service and project support within the Frederick region.Since its founding in 1989 by George Thomas Myers, GTM Architects has garnered acclaim for delivering 35 years of innovative residential and commercial designs throughout the Washington, DC area. The firm's robust portfolio includes the transformation of the historic Coca-Cola bottling plant into The Bottling Plant Apartments -a project that received the Multifamily Grand Winner from the Frederick County Building Industry Association and FRED Modern Masterpiece Award-demonstrating GTM Architects' expertise in revitalizing and modernizing landmark properties.“While we have completed multiple projects in Frederick for years now, we are excited to be opening an office downtown,” says Steven Sorrell, CID, LEED AP, VP Commercial Interiors of GTM Architects and Frederick County resident.“We also look forward to further solidifying ourselves as members of this great community and to be partners in its future growth.”GTM Architects is renowned for its impactful projects in Frederick, such as the Union Knitting Mills historic restoration , renewing the 1890s building and tailoring an interior space-earning honors from the Frederick County Landmarks Foundation, NAIOP DC|MD, as well as MEDA Economic Development Project Award and FRED Modern Masterpiece Award. Other notable works include the Fort Detrick Navy Federal Credit Union, Carroll Creek Montessori Public Charter School, HOTWORX fitness studio, and FCF Church. The firm's deep-rooted presence and accomplishments in the area highlight its dedication to excellence and community investment.Jeff Whitman, Principal at GTM Architects, reflects on the significant milestone adding,“GTM has been working in Frederick for several years now, and we truly enjoy the community and jurisdiction. We look forward to continuing to expand our current range of projects in the area, including schools, multi-family, retail, restaurants, and office spaces.”For more information about GTM Architects, the new Frederick, Maryland office location and its 35-year anniversary, contact Sherry Moeller at ....About GTM ArchitectsEstablished in 1989 and celebrating its 35th anniversary, GTM Architects is an award-winning design firm offering full architecture, interior design, and planning services within its Residential, Commercial, Commercial Interiors, and Multifamily Studios. Always committed to the needs and visions of its clients above all else, GTM's team possesses a wide array of fine-tuned skills across vastly diverse styles and specialties, while also incorporating the latest technology and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit .

