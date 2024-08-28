Number Of Casualties In Kryvyi Rih Rises To Eight After Russian Strike

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Eight people were in a Russian strike on Kryvyi Rih.

This was reported in Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, Ukrinform reports.

“There are already 8 in Kryvyi Rih . Among the victims are also 64-year-old and 29-year-old men. They are hospitalized in moderate condition. There is also an 18-year-old boy who will be treated on an outpatient basis,” the post says.

It is noted that a garage cooperative and 12 cars were damaged in the city. Windows in the hotel were smashed. According to Lysak, all services are working at the scene.

Police officer was injured inas result of drone munition drop

The Dnipropetrovsk Prosecutor's Office reported in Telegram that the strike damaged an administrative building, two educational institutions, and cars.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Kryvyi Rih, the enemy hit a civilian infrastructure facility , with five victims reported.