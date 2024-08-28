Contact Lenses Market Size To Surpass USD 13.02 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 6.80% CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- latest recently released a research report titled global Contact Lenses Market insight, forecast to 2030 Tiny lenses called contact lenses are put to the surface of the eye to correct vision. The nature, comfort, and reusability of the lenses determine whether they are soft or hard. The growing acceptance of these devices in emerging countries and the rise in the prevalence of refractive errors worldwide are the main factors expected to propel the market expansion during the forecast period. According to a BMC Public Health article published in 2023, research undertaken lately estimated that 13.02 billion people globally have moderate to severe visual impairment caused by uncorrected refractive error. Globally, the number of persons with refractive errors is expected to rise, and awareness of how contact lenses can help cure these eye conditions to improve refractive vision is growing.

The global contact lenses market is expected to grow at 6.80% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 13.02 billion by 2030 from 7.40 USD billion in 2023.

Key Players Driving the Market:

Johnson & Johnson, CooperVision, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Hoya Corporation, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Blanchard Contact Lenses, Menicon, Novartis AG, SynergEyes, Inc. and others.

Recent Development:

October 2023 – Alcon launched the TOTAL30 multifocal lenses for patients suffering from presbyopia. The lenses will be distributed in the U.S. and some international markets.

June 2023 – Bausch + Lomb launched Multifocal Silicone Hydrogel lenses, Bausch + Lomb INFUSE, in the U.S. market. It is a daily disposable lens that provides clear vision for patients with presbyopia.

March 2023 – The Cooper Companies Inc. launched its CooperVision MyDay Energys lenses in the U.S. market. The lens is for people with the symptoms of pervasive digital eye strain.

Increase in Awareness Regarding Eye Health Driving Contact Lens Market Expansion

Globally, a multitude of healthcare organizations are enhancing public knowledge regarding eye health. They are advocating for education on different kinds of vision impairments and eye health. These programs support the prompt identification and treatment of deficiencies. National Eye Health Week was organized by the charitable organization Eye Health UK in September 2023 to raise awareness of the value of maintaining good eye health and the necessity of routine eye exams.

Contact Lenses Market Trends

The majority of presbyopia and the steadily rising incidence of myopia in both adults and children drive the contact lens market's compound annual growth rate. This, along with a general lack of knowledge and apprehension about vision alteration among the populace, particularly in developing nations, accounts for the rising amount of eye impairment cases. Additionally, because ultra-vision contact lenses give myopics exceptional vision and all-day comfort, their demand is rising. In the future, medical personnel will be able to use cutting-edge sensing methods like near-infrared spectroscopy to track patients' progress in real-time while wearing various types of contact lenses.

Read the full report:

Key Market Segments: Contact Lenses Market

Contact Lenses Market by Type, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

RGP

Soft Contact

Hybrid Contact

Contact Lenses Market by Material, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Hydrogel

Polymers

Silicone Hydrogel

PMMA

Contact Lenses Market by Design, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Spherical

Toric

Bifocal

Monovision

Multifocal

Contact Lenses Market by Product, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Corrective

Therapeutic

Cosmetic

Colored

Circle

Prosthetic

Contact Lenses Market by Usage, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Daily Disposable

Weekly Disposable

Monthly Disposable

Annual

Contact Lenses Market by End Use Industry, 2020-2029, (USD Million) (Thousand Units)

Optical Stores

Independent Brand Showrooms

Online Stores

Retail Stores

Market Regional Insights

Contact Lenses Market Regional Insights

North America

One of the biggest and most developed contact lens marketplaces is found in North America. The region, which includes the US and Canada, has a developed healthcare system and a high degree of public knowledge regarding vision repair choices. The demand for contact lenses is still being pushed by the prevalence of vision problems including myopia and presbyopia, which are partially caused by more time spent in front of screens. Cosmetic contact lenses are popular among consumers who want to improve or change the color of their eyes in addition to those with medical reasons.

Europe

In the global market for contact lenses, Europe is yet another important market. The need for presbyopia-correcting lenses is fueled by the aging population and sophisticated healthcare systems seen in European Union nations like France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. European customers are also big fans of cosmetic contact lenses. Leading contact lens producers and technological breakthroughs help the European market.

Asia Pacific

In the worldwide contact lens market, Asia Pacific is a region with substantial growth potential. For a variety of reasons, there is an increasing demand for contact lenses in nations including China, India, Japan, and South Korea. Important factors include the growing middle class with disposable income, rising urbanization, and a strong desire to improve living.

Latin America

The market for contact lenses is looking quite bright in Latin America. In nations like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina, the middle class is expanding and more people are becoming aware of the need for vision correction. These individuals can afford to wear contact lenses. Prescription and medical contact lenses are in high demand due to the prevalence of myopia and presbyopia.

