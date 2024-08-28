(MENAFN) In a recent release, the Russian Defense has showcased the tactical approaches employed by its assault units in the Donetsk People's Republic, specifically around the city of Ugledar. The highlights an intricate strategy involving both high-speed and heavy armored forces in the ongoing conflict.



According to the Ministry, the tactical approach demonstrated involves a two-pronged assault. First, a rapid advance force equipped with motorbikes quickly traverses the 'gray zone'—the contested area between opposing forces—reaching and engaging enemy positions on foot. This high-speed group aims to create disruption and confusion among defending troops. Following closely behind, a main assault force, consisting of slower but heavily armored vehicles, moves in to consolidate gains and press the attack. The initial group is bolstered by cover fire from tanks and infantry fighting vehicles, which helps to suppress enemy resistance and facilitate the advance of the main assault force.



The video released includes footage from drones capturing the swift movement of the motorbikes across the battlefield, as well as scenes of the assault squad in action. Notably, the video does not show Ukrainian troops, as the footage primarily focuses on the operations of the Russian units. These troops are identified as being part of the East grouping of Russian forces.



The document also highlights the impact of modern technology on battlefield tactics. The pervasive use of reconnaissance and kamikaze drones by both sides has rendered traditional concentrated forces and surprise attacks less feasible. Consequently, both Russian and Ukrainian forces have adapted by deploying smaller, stealthier units and developing innovative combat strategies to maintain an edge in the conflict.



The strategic objective for the Russian assault troops is to sever the supply lines of a significant Ukrainian garrison stationed in Ugledar. This town has been a key fortified position used by Kiev in the ongoing conflict. In a related update, the Russian Defense Ministry reported an enhancement in the tactical positioning of the East grouping of forces in the Ugledar region. The report also detailed recent Ukrainian military losses, estimating up to 135 troops, five vehicles, and a 122mm howitzer as casualties over the past 24 hours.

