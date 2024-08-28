Healthcare BPO Market Size To Surpass USD 673.5 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A 10.2 % CAGR By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- latest recently released a research report titled global Healthcare BPO Market insight, forecast to 2030, Business process outsourcing, or BPO, in the healthcare sector made its debut in the 1980s. Healthcare providers employ healthcare BPO activity to outsource parts of their job activities rather than having an inside department for operations like medical billing. Stated differently, healthcare practitioners hire a non-affiliated organization to finish the task on their behalf. The three most crucial BPO services are data entry, claims processing, and medical billing and coding. Healthcare BPO offers a number of advantages, including as assisting medical personnel in focusing on their areas of expertise, reducing expenses, boosting operational effectiveness, and improving patient satisfaction by devoting more time to patient care.

The global healthcare BPO market is expected to grow at 10.2 % CAGR from 2024 to 2030. It is expected to reach above USD 673.5 billion by 2030 from USD 281 billion in 2023.

Key Players Driving the Market:

Accenture, Accretive Health, Genpact Ltd, Infosys BPO Ltd, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Xerox Corp, Quintiles, Inc., and IQVIA.

Recent Development:

In March 2024, Accenture partnered with Microsoft to launched a cloud-based platform specifically designed for managing clinical trials. This collaboration highlights the increasing role of technology and data security in the healthcare BPO landscape.

Healthcare BPO Market Trends

Increasing pressure to reduce rising healthcare costs to boost the market growth

Because outsourcing allows businesses to spend less on personnel, space, and resource management, it is crucial for cost reduction. The number of health insurance exchanges-online marketplaces where customers may shop around and compare rates from various providers-is rising in the US, which is placing pressure on the profit margins of healthcare payers. It is anticipated that customers would use outsourcing more frequently in order to cut expenses when more private healthcare competitors make their coverage available to them.

As healthcare becomes a bigger portion of the general economy, structural changes that are slowing the growth of healthcare spending are becoming more noticeable. These changes include a drive toward paying for value, a higher dependence on care management, and increased cost-sharing with consumers.

Healthcare BPO Market Opportunities:

Players in the healthcare BPO industry should anticipate to have substantial development prospects due to the rising incidence of chronic illness and the aging population. For example, the elderly population is more vulnerable to a range of illnesses. The rising prevalence of these illnesses causes insurance companies to work harder. In order to manage a large volume of patient and claim records and guarantee fast turnaround times, these businesses must invest heavily in infrastructure, technology, and a qualified workforce, which drives up operating costs and is predicted to support the growth of the global healthcare BPO market.

Key Market Segments: Healthcare BPO Market

Healthcare BPO Market by Provider Service, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Revenue Cycle Management

Patient Enrollment

Patient Care

Medical Transcription

Medical Imaging

Device Monitoring

Healthcare BPO Market by Payer Service, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Claims Management

Product Development & Business Acquisition (PDBA)

Member Management

Provider Management

Care Management

Integrated Front-End Services And Back-Office Operations

Billing And Accounts Management Services

HR Services

Healthcare BPO Market by Science Service, 2020-2029, (USD Million)

Manufacturing

R&D

Non-Clinical Services

Healthcare BPO Market Regional Insights

North American:

The North American healthcare BPO market, which was valued at USD 96.98 billion in 2023, is anticipated to develop at a substantial compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the course of the study. The expansion of the regional market was facilitated by the presence of a well-established healthcare system, the growing need for cost-cutting outsourcing, and quick and effective outcomes. The North American healthcare BPO industry is growing as a result of factors such shifting government rules and growing pressure to improve services while lowering costs.

Europe

Due to increased patient care, a high percentage of claim data, and the region's high concentration of major firms like Accenture (Republic of Ireland), the European healthcare BPO industry is the second-largest in the world. The growth of internally coached experts with specific skills, the expansion of the number of individuals seeking insurance, and the affordability of workspace are all contributing reasons to the development of the healthcare BPO industry in the European region. In addition, the healthcare BPO industry in the UK has the most market share, but the healthcare BPO market in France is expanding at the quickest rate in the European Union.

Asia-Pacific

From 2024 to 2030, the Healthcare BPO Market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to develop at the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The reason behind the market's growth is the rising awareness of healthcare IT outsourcing and the increasing number of well-known players in the industry in the area. The pharmaceutical industry is facing patent cliffs, the need to implement ICD-10 codes, the growing number of people seeking insurance, the pressure to lower healthcare delivery costs, healthcare system consolidation, and these and other important factors are what are propelling the growth of the Asia Pacific healthcare BPO market. Regional market value is increasing due to the development of healthcare systems and information technology infrastructure.

