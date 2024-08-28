Rassense Emerges As The First Indian Food Services Company To Cross 4000 Employee Mark

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai/Bangalore, India – August 28, 2024: Rassense Pvt Ltd, India's largest home-grown food catering service company, has successfully crossed the 4000 full-time employee mark across 100 plus industrial and corporate sites in India. This marks a major milestone for the Company as the contract catering experiences a near-100% attrition, often hampering the growth of the companies.



Backed by Spark Capital AIF, Rassense deploys best in class production practices to prepare over 3,00,000 meals every day at some of India's most recognized educational institutions, hospitals and industries such as IIT Chennai, VIT, Symbiosis Hospital, Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki, L&T, MRF, Yamaha, Foxconn and Ashok Leyland among others. The pan-India presence is built on a pioneering approach towards employee engagement.



'Together is More': An Inclusive Employee-Centric Business Philosophy



Rassense has an innovative reward structure of ownership interest in form of equity which is diluted to key management personnel based on performance. Whilst such a program has always been in existence in the technology space in India, this is an industry first for food services business. Consequently, at the executive level of our firm 70% are shareholders of the firm. Alongside that 25% of executive committee are women building on the company's philosophy of ensuring diversity and inclusions in its business practices.



. Other key initiatives include:



· 50% of the Executive Committee members have been trained at Indian School of Business in Leadership with AI program allowing Rassense to deploy frontier technologies such as IoT solutions to waste management, Tech-led inventory management and deploying Robotic processes to enhance accuracy and improve efficiencies in financial reporting.



· Employees are encouraged to communicate in their choice of language in all Company gatherings and site-level operational meetings– a first such language-based inclusive initiative in Corporate India.



Sanjay Kumar, MD & Promoter CEO, said,“When we reconstituted CRCL LLP through a leveraged buyout last September, we were clear in our ambition to be India's largest food catering service company that is also much loved by its various patrons. This milestone is an indication that we are on course to realizing our dream sooner than later. We are confident of crossing another milestone of Rs. 500cr in revenue within the next fiscal. This growth also comes against a challenging regulatory environment, wafer thin margins and without supplementary business verticals like facilities management. Rassense business philosophy- Together is More has held us in good stead. Today, many of our managers, including some General Managers, have risen from the ranks of cleaning and kitchen staff through organizational support, upskilling and training. English language skills have never been used as a elimination criteria in the firm across India. Referral revenue growth based on best-in-class client experiences has been the hallmark of Rassense's growth. We are a challenger in the industry and are focused on becoming the industry leader.”



The contract catering business industry in India is expected to flourish as nearly two-thirds of the country's population will attain employable age by 2030. For Rassense, this presents a perfect opportunity to continue delivering exceptional client experience by leveraging its Indianness.





About Rassense Pvt Ltd



Rassense Pvt. Ltd. is a leading name in India's food service industry, driven by a commitment to innovation and sustainability. The company's name RASSENSE owes its origin to the Sanskrit word“RAS” meaning flavours that comes together to touch the“SENSES”, hence RASSENSE. This approach is demonstrated by the various industry sectors in which Rassense operates, each tailored to meet the dietary requirements and preferences of a wide range of customers. Beyond just providing delicious food, Rassense sets itself apart with a comprehensive approach to community involvement and business ethics. With a strong heritage from the strategic reconstitution of CRCL LLP and backed by Spark Capital's AIF, Rassense has set new standards in the contract catering industry. The company produces over 3,00,000 meals daily across various sectors, including business and Industry, Education, and Healthcare. Rassense prioritizes the careful sourcing of ingredients and maintains long-standing relationships with reliable suppliers. This commitment to quality is supported by the integration of advanced technologies like SAP, IoT, and AI, enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction.

