Author & Journalist Esther Mollica Is Set To Illuminate NYC's Times Square With An INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD Win.

2024 Independent Press Award Winner

Journalist and Debut Author Esther Mollica

The Queen of Gay Street by Esther Mollica

Esther Mollica was among an exclusive list of worldwide authors awarded by the INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and will be showcased in NYC Times Square on August 31st

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Journalist and author Esther Mollica is set to captivate the heart of New York City with her "The Queen of Gay Street " as it will take center stage in Times Square during Labor Day Weekend.The program, curated by publisher Ted Olczak of the "INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD and NYC BIG BOOK AWARD" magazine, is a celebration of literary excellence that will showcase a select group of key titles from the awards programs.The INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD, one of the most prestigious book award programs globally for independent authors, publishers, and illustrators, just recognized Mollica for her book "The Queen of Gay Street " as the 2024 winner in the LGBTQ+ category at its award dinner and ceremony . Olczak said "Mollica is a talent and I look forward to highlighting her book in New York City's Times Square during Labor Day Weekend".Mollica was recognized at the awards ceremony along with other worldwide authors and books. Some 200 attendees were in attendance for the Independent Press Award and NYC Big Book Award ceremonies & dinner at BookCAMP 2024 on Monday, June 24, 2024 in the New York area. Singapore, China, and Australia are just a few of the authors' countries represented, along with authors and publishers from across the United States.Isn't New York's motto,“Give me your tired, your poor, your undersexed”?In New York, the party never stops and love's always just around the corner. At least, that's what queer journalist Esther Mollica told herself when she quit her job during the 2008 recession and moved three thousand miles away to become New York City's first blogger on lesbian dating. Her hometown brought her nothing but heartache, and none more devastating than learning that the love of her life was secretly married to a man. On the other hand, New York, with its brazen, sadistic wiles, promised something more than just another walk of shame.What it really delivered was the woman who became Esther's hardest subject to write her editor. Soon, their tempestuous relationship turned into something as twisted and trauma-inducing as it was intoxicating. And even the haze of all-girl nightlife glamor at the height of pre-pandemic New York couldn't help Esther hide from the about their dysfunction, about her past, and about the life she longed for in the city she loved.Gritty, dazzling, heartfelt, and hilarious, The Queen of Gay Street is a personal window into the queer dating scene and a promise that those in search of true love will find their own happily ever after.In 2024, the Independent Press Award saw participation from authors and publishers across the globe, including those residing in Australia, Bangladesh, Canada, Cyprus, Germany, India, Kenya, Japan, Nigeria, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Singapore, South Africa, Spain, and The Netherlands.“The 2024 INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD honorees represent the excellence and diversity of global independent publishing,” said Gabrielle Olczak, INDEPENDENT PRESS AWARD President and Award Sponsor.“Independent publishing is a formidable agent. It provides unparalleled content and quality to consumers worldwide and we are proud to highlight this year's awardees to the world.”To learn more about the author, visit her website at .For more information on BookCAMP please visitTo view this year's list of Independent Press Award winners, please visit:ABOUT THE AUTHOR:Esther Mollica has written for Wired, GO, Bust, Curve, and The Bay Area Reporter. Her work is featured in the 2022 anthology I Feel Love: Notes on Queer Joy. Esther's short romantic comedy, Never the Bride, was featured as one of four films by up-and-coming women of color in San Francisco's Frameline Film Festival, 2010.In 2011 she was named, "New York's Most Eligible Lesbian Bachelorette" by Time Out New York, which ironically almost scared off her wife."The Queen of Gay Street" is her debut novel, and was published at the end of 2022.---The Independent Press Award is announced every spring and open to independent authors and publishers.The fall book competition, NYC Big Book Award, allows all authors, publishers, and includes submissions from the big five publishers.Join us at the BookCAMP event,

Times Square Creative set to launch on August 31st

