TCL's QD-Mini LED Tvs Amaze Audiences As Thrilling Gaming Tournament Wraps Up

TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, proudly announces the remarkable success of the recent two-day offline event for the TCL C855 gaming TV collection along with the World's Largest QD-Mini LED TV. Held at Riyadh's Granada Mall the event drew over 4000 attendees and featured the thrilling final matches of FC24 and (COD), creating an electrifying atmosphere that left fans and gamers thoroughly impressed.

During the tournament, participants experienced firsthand the exceptional picture quality and smooth gaming performance of TCL's premium QD-Mini LED TVs, the C855 and C755. Numerous winners walked away with bumper prizes, including PS5 consoles and cash rewards of up to SAR 6,000.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Sunny Yang, General Manager of TCL Mid-East & Africa Business Group, stated,“We are thrilled with the overwhelming response to our offline tournament event. It was a fantastic opportunity for fans to experience the superior picture quality and gaming performance of our C855. Our goal is to continue providing exceptional products that enhance the home entertainment experience for our customers.”

TCL's C855 TV is designed for serious gamers seeking high performance with an ultra-large QD-Mini LED screen, supported by an AiPQ PRO Processor and HDMI2.1, ensuring premium picture quality. It features 144 Hz VRR, ALLM, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, providing an ultra-smooth, high-quality visual experience with eye-friendly technology. The Game Bar (Virtual Aim) and shadow enhancement features optimize gameplay with tailored settings for peak performance and precision.

For those looking to elevate their gaming experience at an accessible price, the C755 model delivers excellent picture quality and performance. Both models come with multiple eye care options and an ONKYO HiFi sound system, ensuring an immersive and thrilling gaming experience.

The event also showed off TCL's impressive 115” X955 Max TV, the largest of its kind in the world, captivating audiences and reinforcing TCL's position as the global No.1 ultra-large screen TV brand. This successful event not only highlighted the superior gaming capabilities of TCL's products but also underscored the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled home entertainment experiences.

The ongoing promotion for TCL's QD-Mini LED TV continues until September 20th. As part of the“Premium Home Theater Package,” customers who purchase the C855 will receive a complimentary TS8132 Soundbar. Additionally, those who purchase the C755 will benefit from a 1-year extended warranty, totalling an impressive 4 years of coverage.

