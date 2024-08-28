(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In Nicaragua's capital, Managua, a secretive military base stands as a powerful symbol of surveillance, heavily supported by Russian technology.



This facility crucially bolsters President Daniel Ortega's grip on power, enabling close monitoring of foes and foreign embassies.



It employs advanced radiogoniometry and SORM-3 software to intercept a broad spectrum of communications, from phone calls to emails, involving both citizens and foreigners.



Concerns about privacy invasion and freedom suppression are rampant, as the operations suggest significant rights violations under the pretense of judicial control.



However, this oversight is dubious due to the judiciary's lack of independence under Ortega's rule.







The restricted access to the base underscores deep Russian involvement, surpassing simple technical aid.



Strategically located in Mokorón, the base's high elevation optimizes data transmission via satellite, enhancing its intelligence capabilities.



This strategic positioning is essential for the regime's surveillance operations, instrumental in quelling dissent and maintaining authority.



The Russian collaboration aligns with Moscow's broader goals in Latin America, aiming to monitor regional discontent and U.S. regional activities.



The base's operations mirror a disturbing pattern of repression under the Ortega-Murillo regime, characterized by severe human rights violations.



Reports from Amnesty International and the International Federation for Human Rights detail the government's tactics of arbitrary detention, torture, and enforced disappearances.



Moreover, hundreds have been stripped of their Nicaraguan nationality, leaving many stateless and vulnerable.



The international community has sounded alarms, stressing the need for protection and justice for victims.



The secretive Managua base underscores the threats to human rights and stability from technology misuse in authoritarian regimes.



Surveillance and Power: Unpacking Nicaragua's Russian-Assisted Espionage

