Spacex Readies First-Ever Private Spacewalk In Historic Polaris Dawn Mission

SpaceX is preparing for a groundbreaking mission set to launch this Wednesday. A civilian crew aims to conduct the first private spacewalk. The launch was initially planned for Tuesday but was delayed due to technical issues.



Now, the liftoff is scheduled for 3:38 AM from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. If necessary, there are backup opportunities the following day.



Billionaire Jared Isaacman leads the mission named Polaris Dawn. It aims to reach a remarkable altitude of 1,400 km.



This will be the farthest a crewed mission has traveled since the Apollo lunar missions. The U.S. Space Force forecasts an 85% chance of favorable weather conditions for the launch.



A helium leak in a connection cable to the Falcon 9 rocket caused a brief setback. They have resolved the issue, allowing the mission to proceed.







The crew includes Isaacman, pilot Scott Poteet, operations engineer Sarah Gillis, and physician-engineer Anna Menon.



They have undergone extensive training, including hundreds of hours in simulators, parachuting, and centrifuge training. They also completed diving exercises and scaled a volcano in Ecuador.



Their spacecraft, the Dragon capsule, will briefly pass through the Van Allen radiation belt. This hazardous zone contains high-energy particles that pose significant health risks during prolonged exposure.

Spacewalk Testing SpaceX's New EVA Suits

The mission's key event is a spacewalk scheduled for the third day. During this spacewalk, the crew will test SpaceX 's new extravehicular activity (EVA) suits.



In addition, these advanced suits feature front displays, helmet cameras, and enhanced joint mobility systems.



The astronauts will exit the spacecraft in pairs, spending about 15 to 20 minutes in space, 700 km above Earth. The mission includes nearly 40 scientific experiments.



These tests range from laser satellite communication enhancements using the Starlink network to innovative contact lenses. The lenses embed microelectronics that monitor changes in eye shape and pressure.



Polaris Dawn is the first of three missions under the Polaris program. This program is a collaboration between Isaacman's tech company, Shift4 Payments, and SpaceX.



Financial details remain undisclosed, but Isaacman reportedly invested around $200 million in his previous all-civilian orbital mission, Inspiration 4. After six days in orbit, Polaris Dawn will conclude with a splashdown off Florida's coast.



This mission marks a significant milestone in civilian space exploration. It may set new precedents for private space travel.

