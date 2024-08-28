Paraguay’S Industrial Exports Hit The Half-Billion Mark By July 2024

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of July 2024, Paraguay's primary industrial exports soared beyond the $500 million threshold, reflecting a robust performance in several sectors.



According to Rediex's Business Intelligence Directorate, insulated cables and other conductors led the way, accumulating over $193 million in sales.



Brazil emerged as the top buyer, importing $151 million worth of these products. Argentina followed with $35 million, while the United States, Bolivia, and South Korea were also notable destinations.



In addition, insecticides and other pesticides formed another significant export category, totaling $73 million.



Venezuela was the leading market with purchases amounting to $22 million, followed by Brazil at $10 million, and, to a lesser extent, Bolivia, Chile, and Uruguay.







Ethyl alcohol was the third standout export , generating $61 million. The Netherlands was a key recipient, buying $22 million of the total, closely followed by Brazil and Spain, each importing around $12 million.

Paraguay's Expanding Global Influence

The Philippines and Singapore also made smaller purchases. Additionally, aluminum manufacturers and pharmaceuticals each marked impressive export figures, with shipments exceeding $37 million.



Brazil was the principal destination for aluminum products, absorbing all $37 million worth. Meanwhile, Bolivia was the main market for pharmaceuticals, importing $6 million worth of drugs.



The Ministry of Industry and Commerce highlighted that plastic packaging and transport items reached $33 million, predominantly in Brazil , which accounted for $30 million of the total.



The report also noted significant exports in uncoated paper and cardboard and common metal lids and caps, each valued at $32 million.



This surge in industrial exports underscores Paraguay's expanding influence in the global market. It also highlights the diversity and competitiveness of its industrial sector.



With strategic market placements and high-demand products, Paraguay continues to strengthen its economic footprint worldwide. This promises more growth and prosperity for its industries.

MENAFN28082024007421016031ID1108610055