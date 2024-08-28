Paraguay’S Industrial Exports Hit The Half-Billion Mark By July 2024
Date
8/28/2024 6:26:23 AM
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As of July 2024, Paraguay's primary industrial exports soared beyond the $500 million threshold, reflecting a robust performance in several sectors.
According to Rediex's Business Intelligence Directorate, insulated cables and other conductors led the way, accumulating over $193 million in sales.
Brazil emerged as the top buyer, importing $151 million worth of these products. Argentina followed with $35 million, while the United States, Bolivia, and South Korea were also notable destinations.
In addition, insecticides and other pesticides formed another significant export category, totaling $73 million.
Venezuela was the leading market with purchases amounting to $22 million, followed by Brazil at $10 million, and, to a lesser extent, Bolivia, Chile, and Uruguay.
Ethyl alcohol was the third standout export , generating $61 million. The Netherlands was a key recipient, buying $22 million of the total, closely followed by Brazil and Spain, each importing around $12 million.
Paraguay's Expanding Global Influence
The Philippines and Singapore also made smaller purchases. Additionally, aluminum manufacturers and pharmaceuticals each marked impressive export figures, with shipments exceeding $37 million.
Brazil was the principal destination for aluminum products, absorbing all $37 million worth. Meanwhile, Bolivia was the main market for pharmaceuticals, importing $6 million worth of drugs.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce highlighted that plastic packaging and transport items reached $33 million, predominantly in Brazil , which accounted for $30 million of the total.
The report also noted significant exports in uncoated paper and cardboard and common metal lids and caps, each valued at $32 million.
This surge in industrial exports underscores Paraguay's expanding influence in the global market. It also highlights the diversity and competitiveness of its industrial sector.
With strategic market placements and high-demand products, Paraguay continues to strengthen its economic footprint worldwide. This promises more growth and prosperity for its industries.
MENAFN28082024007421016031ID1108610055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.