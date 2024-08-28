IPL 2025: Zaheer Khan Joins Lucknow Super Giants As Mentor

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former India cricketer Zaheer Khan will join Lucknow Super Giants as their mentor for the upcoming Indian 2025. The appointment marks the return of the 45-year-old

to the IPL fold after two years, having been associated with five-time champions Mumbai Indians from 2018-2022.



Since the departure of Gautam Gambhir in 2023, LSG have been without a mentor. Under the mentorship of the current India head coach, LSG reached back-to-back playoffs. However, last season, the KL Rahul captained side finished seventh in the ten-team table.



Zaheer is one of finest fast bowlers to have wore the India jersey. After making his international debut under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly as a 20-year-old in 2000, the left-arm pacer went on to take more than 600 wickets across all formats. He played a key role in India's 2011 ODI World Cup triumph, taking 21 wickets and finishing on top of the wicket-takers list.



Zaheer played for three IPL teams- Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Daredevils. Over ten seasons, the southpaw appeared in 100 matches, taking 102 wickets with an an economy of 7.59. His final IPL match was for Delhi Daredevils in 2017.



LSG's coaching set up is currently headed by Australian Justin Langer, while Lance Klausner and Adam Voges are his assistants. Meanwhile South African Mourne Morkel, who was LSG's bowling coach last term, is now part of the Indian team.



