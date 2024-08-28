Palestinian Presidency: Israeli Aggression Will Lead To Dire Outcomes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Palestinian Presidency on Wednesday warned that the Israeli escalatory aggression on the West and the war of genocide on Gaza Strip would lead to dire and dangerous consequences.

The aggression that started at dawn today on the West Bank has so far resulted in the martyrdom of nine citizens and injury of scores others, said Nabil Abu Rudainah, the official spokesperson of the Palestinian Presidency in a statement. This offensive was part of the full-scale war "on our people and land and sanctities," he said.

Abu Rudainah held the Israeli occupation and the United States responsible for this dangerous escalation, accusing Washington of maintaining support for the occupation to continue "the war on our people."

This policy of escalation, annihilation of towns, killing of citizens, detentions and colonialism will not bring security and stability and everyone will pay the price for "the irrational Israeli acts, he added.

He urged the US to intervene immediately and coerce the occupation authority to stop its full fledged war. "The world must act immediately to stem this radical government that poses a danger to the stability of the region and the whole world," the spokesman of the Palestinian National Authority said.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Ministry of Health warned of repercussions of the Israeli siege of Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas in the West Bank. It expressed concern at destiny of scores of patients undergoing treatment at the Jenin hospitals and disclosed that the occupation troops obstructed arrival of medics at the scenes where Palestinians were wounded in the Israeli attacks.

The occupation army had declared a wide-scale military operation in the north of the West bank. (end)

