Ukraine's General Staff: 184 Combat Clashes Recorded On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On August 27, 184 combat engagements took place on the front lines in Ukraine.

Andriy Kovaliov, a spokesperson for the General Staff of the of Ukraine, said this on Ukrainian television, an Ukrinform correspondent reports

“As many as 184 combat engagements were recorded in the past day. The situation in the Pokrovsk sector was the hottest. The enemy was also active in the Kupiansk, Toretsk, and Kurakhove sectors,” said Kovaliov.

According to him, nine combat engagements took place in the Kharkiv sector near Hlyboke, Starytsia, Vovchansk and Lyptsi.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian forces repelled 25 attacks. Enemy assaults were thwarted near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka and Stelmakhivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy launched 16 attacks in the vicinity of Druzheliubivka, Novosadove, Nevske and Terny.

In the Siversk sector, Russians attacked four times near Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka and Ivano-Dariivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector , there were 17 combat engagements. Ukrainian defenders repelled Russian assaults near Hryhorivka, Andriivka, Klishchiivka and Ivanivske.

In the Toretsk sector, 23 combat engagements occurred, particularly near Nelipivka, Toretsk and New York.

In the Pokrovsk sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled 55 enemy assaults in the areas of Sukha Balka, Vozdvyzhenka, Novooleksandrivka, Zelene Pole, Myroliubivka, Novohrodivka, Mykhailivka, Hrodivka, Myronivka and Selydove. The highest number of attacks was

recorded near Novohrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, the Ukrainian Armed Forces thwarted 22 enemy attacks near Karlivka, Heorhiivka, Mykhailivka, Krasnohorivka, Vodiane, Staromykhailivka and Kostiantynivka.

In the Vremivka sector , the Russian invaders attempted to attack seven times in the direction of Vodiane, Vuhledar, Prechystivka and Rozdolne but had no success.

In the Orikhiv sector , four combat clashes took place near Mala Tokmachka and Robotyne.

In the Dnipro River sector , the Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks.

As reported, the Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to August 28, 2024 amount to nearly 611,190 invaders, including another 1,090 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.

