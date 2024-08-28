Another Oil Depot On Fire In Russia's Rostov Region After Drone Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of August 28, a fire broke out at an oil depot in the Kamensky district of Russia's Rostov region following a drone attack.

That's according to the Current Time website , Ukrinform reports.

On the night of August 28, Russian Telegram channels, citing eyewitnesses, reported a large-scale fire at an oil depot in the Kamensky district.

According to the Baza Telegram channel, the attack on the oil depot took place around 3 a.m. Two drones crashed on the ground. Three storage tanks were set on fire.

According to preliminary information, no casualties were reported.

Meanwhile, Vasily Golubev, Rostov region governor, said that four Ukrainian drones had allegedly been shot down in the region. However, he did not mention the fire at the oil depot.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, 12 Ukrainian drones were allegedly shot down over Russian territory overnight.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the night of August 18, Ukrainian-made kamikaze drones hit the Kavkaz oil depot in the Proletarsk district of Russia's Rostov region. The oil depot operated for the enemy defense industry and supported the activities of the Russian occupation forces.

The fire at the Kavkaz oil depot continues to burn 10 days after the attack.



Main photo is illustrative