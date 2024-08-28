UN FAO's Representative Highlights Azerbaijan's Key Water Management Initiatives At COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Muhammad Nasar Hayat, the UN Food and Organization (FAO) representative in Azerbaijan, highlighted the country's significant advancements in water resource management during the "Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture" round table at COP29, Azernews reports.

Hayat praised the establishment of the Water Commission as a critical step by the Azerbaijani government. He emphasized that agriculture in Azerbaijan is not merely an economic sector but a vital aspect of life and livelihood for many communities. "With global water resources dwindling, this issue impacts numerous countries," Hayat noted.

It should be noted that by focusing on effective water management and adaptation strategies, Azerbaijan is not only safeguarding its agricultural future but also setting a precedent for other nations facing similar water scarcity issues. Through continued innovation and dedicated efforts, Azerbaijan aims to ensure a resilient and sustainable water future for its communities and ecosystems.