Muhammad Nasar Hayat, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization
(FAO) representative in Azerbaijan, highlighted the country's
significant advancements in water resource management during the
"Role of Water Management Systems in Climate-Resistant Agriculture"
round table at COP29, Azernews reports.
Hayat praised the establishment of the Water Commission as a
critical step by the Azerbaijani government. He emphasized that
agriculture in Azerbaijan is not merely an economic sector but a
vital aspect of life and livelihood for many communities. "With
global water resources dwindling, this issue impacts numerous
countries," Hayat noted.
It should be noted that by focusing on effective water
management and adaptation strategies, Azerbaijan is not only
safeguarding its agricultural future but also setting a precedent
for other nations facing similar water scarcity issues. Through
continued innovation and dedicated efforts, Azerbaijan aims to
ensure a resilient and sustainable water future for its communities
and ecosystems.
