Devastating floods, landslides in southern Italy leave 2 missing

(MENAFN) Two people are reported missing following a series of intense rainstorms that have led to severe flooding and landslides in southern Italy. The torrential downpour, which has affected various regions of the country over the past two days, has particularly impacted the southern provinces. The Campania region, among others, has experienced devastating flooding as a result of the relentless rainfall, according to local news sources.



The individuals who remain unaccounted for include a mother and another person, both of whom vanished in Talanico, San Felice a Cancello. Their disappearance is attributed to a landslide that occurred in the wake of the heavy rains. In response to the situation, local authorities have mobilized firefighters and security forces to assist in the search efforts, aiming to locate and rescue the missing individuals.



The impact of the storm has been dramatic, with various videos circulating on social media depicting the extent of the damage. Homes and businesses have been inundated, and several drivers have found themselves trapped in their vehicles due to the floodwaters and landslides obstructing the roads. The widespread destruction underscores the severity of the weather event and its toll on the affected communities.



Efforts are ongoing to address the emergency, with emergency services working tirelessly to mitigate the effects of the flooding and provide aid to those in need. The situation remains critical as responders continue their search operations and work to manage the aftermath of this severe weather event.

