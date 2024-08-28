US Special Counsel files revised indictment in case against Trump around election interference

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, US Special Counsel Jack Smith filed a superseding indictment in the case against former President Donald concerning election interference. This updated indictment responds to a recent Supreme Court decision that addressed issues of immunity related to Trump's actions. According to the special counsel’s office, the revised indictment was presented to a new grand jury, which had not previously reviewed evidence in this case. This move aims to comply with the Supreme Court's instructions from the case of Trump v. United States, ensuring that the new indictment respects the court's recent rulings.



The superseding indictment maintains all four original charges against Trump but revises the scope of the allegations. Specifically, it removes accusations related to Trump's attempts to leverage the Justice Department to bolster his false claims of election fraud. This change follows the Supreme Court’s ruling last month, which affirmed that while Trump is entitled to some immunity for actions taken while in office, this immunity does not extend to his conduct as a candidate.



The adjustment in the indictment reflects the Supreme Court’s clarification on the limits of presidential immunity and is part of Special Counsel Smith's ongoing efforts to prosecute Trump for allegedly criminally interfering in the 2020 presidential election. Trump's legal team, meanwhile, continues to challenge the case, arguing that it should be dismissed based on claims of presidential immunity.



The Supreme Court's ruling and the revised indictment may also have implications for another case against Trump in Florida, where he faces charges related to the possession of classified documents after leaving office and obstructing their return to the government. The evolving legal landscape in these cases will likely impact the proceedings and the arguments presented by both the prosecution and defense.

