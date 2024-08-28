Kuwait Appoints 17Th Female Minister, Marking Significant Milestone In Political History

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- An Amiri decree was issued appointing Nora Al-Fassam as of Finance and Minister of State for Economic and Affairs, making her the 17th female Kuwaiti minister.

This marks a significant milestone in Kuwait's history, reflecting the leadership's recognition of the pivotal role Kuwaiti women play in driving the nation's development.

Over the past decade, Kuwaiti women have risen to prominent leadership positions, serving as ministers, university presidents, ambassadors, and even elected members of the National Assembly, making their influence extend beyond the public sector, with many holding significant roles in the private sector at both local and international levels.

Dr. Massouma Al-Mubarak made history as the first Kuwaiti female minister when she was appointed as Minister of Planning and Minister of Administrative Development on June 14, 2005.

She continued to serve in various capacities, including Minister of Communications in 2006 and Minister of Health in 2007.

Kuwait's first government to include two female ministers was formed on March 25, 2007, with Nouria al-Sabeeh as Minister of Education and Higher Education, alongside Dr. Al-Mubarak as Minister of Health.

Since then, Kuwaiti women have continued to play active and impactful roles, achieving significant accomplishments across various ministries, and their contributions have left a lasting impact on the country's legislative, political, and social frameworks.

On May 28, 2008, Dr. Moudhi Al-Humoud was appointed as Minister of State for Housing Affairs, with Nouria al-Sabeeh continuing as Minister of Education and Higher Education.

Dr. Amani Bouresli was appointed as Minister of Commerce and Industry on May 8, 2011, and on December 13 of the same year, she was appointed as Minister of State for Planning.

Dr. Rola Dashti was appointed as Minister of State for Planning and Minister of State for National Assembly Affairs on July 19, 2012, and later took on additional roles, including Minister of Social Affairs in 2013.

Hind Al-Sabeeh served as Minister of Social Affairs and Labor and Minister of State for Economic Affairs from December 2016, with Dr. Jenan Bushehri following as Minister of State for Housing Affairs in December 2017.

On December 17, 2019, three female ministers were appointed for the first time, Mariam Al-Aqeel as Minister of Finance and Minister of State for Economic Affairs, Dr. Rana Al-Fares as Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Housing Affairs, and Dr. Ghadeer Asiri as Minister of Social Affairs.

Dr. Rana Al-Fares has continued to hold various positions, including Minister of Public Works, Minister of State for Municipality Affairs, and later Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology.

In 2022, she was joined by Huda Al-Shaiji, who was appointed as Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs.

Dr. Amani Bogammaz was appointed Minister of Public Works and Minister of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy on October 16, 2022, with Mai Al-Baghli as Minister of Social Affairs and Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs.

In 2024, Dr. Nora Al-Mashaan was appointed Minister of Public Works and Minister of State for Municipality Affairs on January 17, 2024.

On May 12, 2024, Dr. Al-Mashaan was reappointed, alongside Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, who was appointed Minister of Social Affairs and Labor, Family and Childhood Affairs, and Minister of State for Youth Affairs.

This latest appointment reinforces the growing influence of Kuwaiti women, highlighting their crucial role in shaping the nation's future and driving its development agenda. (end)

abd







MENAFN28082024000071011013ID1108609720