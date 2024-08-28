Qatar Delegation Chief Confident Sara, Ali Will Shine In Paris

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fawad Hussain | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar's head of the delegation Dr. Hassan Al Ansari is confident of a strong show from Sara Masud and Ali Arshad in the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games which kicks off today.

In a statement from Paris on the eve of the opening ceremony, Dr. Al Ansari said both the national are well prepared and eager to give their best in the multi-sport event.

“Their goal is to be on the podium and raise the Qatari flag high. We are confident of a good performance from both the athletes who have been performing well in the recent competitions,” he said.

“Sara Masud and Ali Arshad both underwent extensive preparations for the Paralympic Games. They followed an intensive programme planned by the Qatar Paralympic Committee (QPC) to ensure complete readiness for the upcoming challenge. We are looking forward to a new chapter of Qatari successes in this event,” Dr. Al Ansari added.

Sara, Qatar's first female athlete to win a medal at the Paralympic Games, will compete in the women's shot put aiming for a first-ever gold for her country.

She claimed a silver medal in the 2016 Summer Paralympics held in Rio de Janeiro. Ali will hope for medals in the 100m and 800m wheelchair races.

The Qatar contingent in Paris also includes Sara's coach Walid Magmoul and Ali's coach Nabil Al Musalmani besides physiotherapist Anis Bougumoura and QPC's Technical Expert Mohammed Suhail.

Qatar have won an overall three medals at the Paralympic Games since making their debut at the 1996 Summer Paralympics in Atlanta.

The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics witnessed Abdulrahman Abdulqadir won a bronze medal for Qatar.