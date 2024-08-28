Hair Styling Tools Market To Hit USD 58.78 Mn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hair styling tools is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to continuous innovation in hair styling tools.

Selbyville, Delaware, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hair Styling Tools size will reach a valuation of USD 58.78 million by 2032. The proliferation of platforms provides consumers with convenient access to a wide range of hair styling tools, often at competitive prices.

Online channels offer a diverse selection, easy comparison, and doorstep delivery. Owing to these benefits, online platforms have garnered significant customer attention, prompting hair styling tool manufacturers to foray into online sales. Citing an instance, Kossof Beauty acquired Solano in February 2023. This acquisition aims to distribute products of Solano to consumers via the website.

Manual Segment Leads the Hair Styling Tools Market

The demand for hair styling tools is on the rise in the manual segment due to several factors. There is a growing preference for DIY styling among consumers, driven by the desire for personalized looks and cost-saving measures. Manual tools offer a hands-on approach, allowing users to have greater control over their styling process and experiment with various techniques. Additionally, the increasing availability of tutorials and online resources empowers individuals to master styling skills at home, fueling the demand for manual tools. The manual segment often includes portable and travel-friendly options, catering to the needs of on-the-go lifestyles.

Hair Straightener Segment Prevails in the Industry

Hair styling tools market from hair straightener segment, are gaining popularity for several reasons. Straight hair is a timeless fashion trend coveted for its sleek and polished appearance, driving demand for tools that can achieve this look effortlessly. Advancements in straightening technology have led to the development of ceramic plates, ionization, and infrared heat, offering efficient and safer straightening with reduced damage to hair. Moreover, the versatility of hair straighteners not only straightens but also creates waves and curls that appeal to consumers seeking multifunctional styling options.

Ascendancy of North America in the Market

The hair styling tools market witnesses significant growth in North America because of several factors. There's a strong culture of personal grooming and self-expression in the region, fueled by social media influence and celebrity trends. Consumers are increasingly investing in hair styling tools to achieve salon-quality results at home, aligning with their individual preferences and lifestyles. Additionally, the availability of a wide range of hair styling products and tools through both online and offline retail channels caters to diverse consumer needs and preferences.

Hair Styling Tools Market Players

Major hair styling tool providers in the industry include Bio Ionic, Andis Company, Conair Corporation, Drybar Holdings LLC, Panasonic Corp., Cricket Company LLC, Elchim S.p. A, Farouk Systems Inc., Solano International, FHI Brands LLC, Helen of Troy Ltd., GHD Group, Groupe SEB, Ikonic Professional, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectrum Brands, Inc., Sultra, TESCOM, Dyson Ltd., Solano International, WAHL Clipper Corporation, and others.

In the competitive landscape of the hair styling tools market, leading hair styling tool vendors are intensifying their presence through innovation and strategic initiatives. Investing in research and development, they strive to enhance product performance and user experience. Strategic collaborations and acquisitions expand their product portfolios and global reach, catering to evolving consumer demands. These companies prioritize technological advancements, integrating features like ceramic heating elements and smart functionalities. Moreover, customer engagement and support services play a crucial role in ensuring product satisfaction and market penetration. By focusing on innovation and customer-centric strategies, the hair styling tools producers aim to maintain their competitive edge in the dynamic industry.

In December 2023, Remington® broadened its portfolio with the Remington ONETM Collection. This new collection is a system of supreme quality, multi-function styling equipment.

